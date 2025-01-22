Opus: Here’s the first trailer for Ayo Edebiri and Murray Bartlett’s A24 thriller

Ayo Edebiri and Murray Bartlett find themselves in the middle of a sinister celebrity cult in the new trailer for Opus.

Directed and written by Mark Anthony Green, the A24 film follows Ariel Ecton (Edebiri), a young journalist who gets invited to the mysterious remote compound of Alfred Moretti (John Malkovich), a legendary pop star who has been out of the public eye for 30 years.

The synopsis adds: “Surrounded by the star’s cult of sycophants and intoxicated journalists, she finds herself in the middle of his twisted plan.”

On 21 January, A24 treated movie enthusiasts to the first trailer for the filled with terrifying twists and turns.

At the start of the teaser, Ariel (Edebiri) arrives at her desk before a co-worker shares the rumour that Moretti (Malkovich) is making his grand return following a long hiatus.

“After 30 years outside the public eye, pop icon Moretti returns for an exclusive listening experience,” a radio announcer explains while various people receiving invitations flash across the screen.

During a staff gathering, Ariel discovers that she’s one of the lucky individuals to go to Moretti’s compound alongside her colleague Stan (Bartlett).

However, between the compound’s unusual residents and Moretti’s bizarre rules slash behaviour, Ariel quickly realises that her trip will be anything but normal.

“What is it that you guys do?” Ariel asks Moretti, which results in the former responding, “Would you like to see.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by A24 (@a24)

The trailer ends with a flurry of intense and bone-chilling moments, including chase scenes, an unsettling spoken word performance from Moretti, and attempted murder.

Opus also stars Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets), Amber Midthunder (Prey), Stephanie Suganami (Something From Tiffany’s), Young Mazino (The Last of Us) and Tamera Tomakili (Run the World).

Edebiri is best known to audiences for her role as Sydney Adamu in the critically acclaimed Hulu series The Bear, for which she won a Primetime Emmy and Golden Globe.

The 29-year-old talent has recently made waves for her lead performance in the LGBTQIA+ comedy Bottoms and Disney Pixar’s box office smash Inside Out 2.

For Bartlett, Opus comes a couple of years after his widely acclaimed performances in HBO’s The White Lotus and The Last of Us.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to sink their teeth into the upcoming thriller.

On 27 January, Opus is set to make its world premiere at the 2025 Sundance Film Festival, while its wider release in the US is scheduled for 14 March.