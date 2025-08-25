Snopp Dogg says he’s “scared” to go to the movies after seeing LGBTQ+ inclusion in Lightyear

Snoop Dogg is afraid of going to the movies after *checks notes* seeing LGBTQIA+ representation in Disney Pixar’s Lightyear…

In 2022, Toy Story fans were treated to an origin story film about the beloved character Buzz Lightyear.

Starring Chris Evans and Keke Palmer, the film follows the “legendary space ranger” who finds himself stranded on a dangerous planet millions of light-years away from Earth with his commander and crew.

The synopsis adds: “As Buzz tries to find a way back home through space and time, he’s joined by a group of ambitious recruits and his charming robot companion cat, Sox. Complicating matters and threatening the mission is the arrival of Zurg, an imposing presence with an army of ruthless robots and a mysterious agenda.”

Upon its release, Lightyear received postive reviews from critics and viewers, with many praising the film’s animation, charming and emotional story, and cast performances.

The movie was also lauded for its inclusion of Alisha Hawthorne – the openly lesbian best friend and commanding officer of Buzz – and her same-sex kiss, the first in Disney/Pixar movie history.

Of course, Lightyear’s groundbreaking LGBTQIA+ representation wasn’t appreciated by every moviegoer, with it facing backlash from conservative public figures, bigots and now rapper Snoop Dogg.

During a recent interview on the It’s Giving podcast, the 53-year-old criticised modern-day children’s films, claiming that they’re putting LGBTQIA+ representation “everywhere.”

He went on to use Lightyear as an example, telling a story of how his grandson reacted to a brief scene featuring Alisha Hawthorne and her wife, Kiko.

“They’re like, ‘She had a baby – with another woman.’ Well, my grandson, in the middle of the movie, is like, ‘Papa Snoop? How she have a baby with a woman? She’s a woman!” he said.

The L Word guest star then opened up his internal reaction to the question, stating: “[I thought], ‘Oh sh*t, I didn’t come in for this sh*t. I just came to watch the goddamn movie.’

“It f**ked me up. I’m like, scared to go to the movies. Y’all throwing me in the middle of sh*t that I don’t have an answer for… It threw me for a loop. I’m like, ‘What part of the movie was this? These are kids. We have to show that at this age? They’re going to ask questions. I don’t have the answer.”

Since the release of his interview, Snoop has faced major backlash on social media, with many slamming him for his dismissive remarks.

“If you don’t have an answer to ‘how she have a baby with a woman?’ in 2025, that seems like a you problem,” one person on X/Twitter wrote.

A Bluesky user commented: “Snoop Dogg is used to lesbians being a category of pornography, and so it frightened him to discover that lesbians are just regular people.”

Another person on Reddit added: “Geez, how scary is it? When my nephews asked what being gay meant, their mum was like, ‘Some boys like boys and some girls like girls.’ And the kids are like, ‘Oh, ok cool,’ and they get back to their Lego. Terrifying stuff.”

