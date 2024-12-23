Slaycation: World of Wonder shares a sickening new clip from Drag Race spin-off

Attention Drag Race fans! A new clip from Slaycation has arrived.

In September 2023, World of Wonder bosses Fenton Bailey and Randy Barbato announced that the Drag Race universe would expand with the Winter-themed spin-off.

While the pair refrained from sharing details about the cast at the time, they did tease that six “fabulous, larger-than-life queens” from across the expansive franchise would come together for a snow-filled vacation at a Canadian winter cabin.

“Of course, there’s always a twist – or even a twist on a twist – but you will see these artists as you have never seen them before,” Bailey and Barbato added.

“We are excited to launch this World of Wonder format with our wonderful partners Blue Ant Media and Crave, and to bring this super fun show to audiences on Crave and WOW Presents Plus around the world.”

In June, Jada Shada Hudson (Canada’s Drag Race season 3), Kerri Colby (Drag Race season 14), Kandy Muse (Drag Race season 13), Luxx Noir London (Drag Race season 15), Lawrence Chaney (Drag Race UK season 2) and Boa (Canada’s Drag Race season 1), were announced as the sickening queens set to bring their charisma, uniqueness, nerve and talent to the cosy spin-off.

Since that fateful day, Drag Race enthusiasts have eagerly awaited the series premiere, set for New Year’s Eve.

Fortunately, on 23 December, World of Wonder dropped a brand new sneak peek to hold fans over.

At the start of the hilarious clip, the queens explored their glamorous Slaycation house.

After walking upstairs, they noticed stunning black and white photos of themselves, which were photoshopped to fit the home’s winter theme.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus)

The ladies then split off to search for their respective rooms. While most of the cast found their living quarters for the trip, Jada realized that her name wasn’t included in any of the rooms.

“Okay, production. Don’t get cute, baby, not too much. I know I have a room in here. Don’t play,” she said in confessional.

Following further investigation, Jada discovered that her room was on the bottom floor, which she wasn’t thrilled about.

“Honestly, if it’s downstairs, I don’t want it. I’m scared,” she told Kandy and Luxx.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WOW Presents Plus (@wowpresentsplus)

When asked if she was scared of ghosts, Jada agreed, referencing the eye-opening ghost story she told on Canada’s Drag Race season three.

While she initially had reservations about her placement in the house, she quickly warmed up to the private quarters, which included a bar and a living room.

“And there is even a side door just in case I need to invite some boys over no one will see,” Jada cheekily explained in confessional.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long for the series premiere of Slaycation. All episodes will air on 31 December on WOW Presents Plus.

Check out the full clip here or below.