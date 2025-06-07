“Should’ve been me”: Troye Sivan makes out with dancer during Primavera Sound set

Troye Sivan has gagged the girls, gays and theys again with his latest performance.

Back in December, Charli XCX announced that she and the Australian talent would be bringing back their mega-hit SWEAT tour to Primavera Sound in Barcelona.

“Ok, so I know it’s already been announced that I’m headlining Primavera next year, but I had this idea……… @troyesivan u wanna?” her caption read.

In response, Troye uploaded his own Instagram post with the same photos and a cheeky caption, agreeing to Charli’s proposition.

“K, here’s the plan..SWEAT reunion HEADLINING @primavera_sound (on my 30th bday)?? Don’t mind if I do @charli_xcx,” he wrote.

After months of anticipation, the two pop superstars finally took the Primavera Sound stage, performing over 30 songs from their respective hit albums, BRAT and Something to Give Each Other.

Their high-energy set was also filled with jaw-dropping moments, including a steamy kiss between Troye and one of his backup dancers.

The sexy moment took place during a performance of his song ‘Rush,’ with the 30-year-old talent and his shirtless dancer engrossed in a hot and heavy makeout session while a camera pans around them.

Naturally, the saucy moment was a hit with the majority of social media users, who shared a variety of thirsty reactions.

One fan tweeted: “This is how i perform Rush at gay bars. we’re so twin.”

Another fan wrote: “Imagine being hired to make out with Troye Sivan lemme fill out that job application.”

A third fan joked: “The way you’d have to surgically remove my hand from my bean if I was in that crowd.”

The aforementioned smooch isn’t the first time Troye has made waves for his iconic and unapologetically queer onstage antics.

In May 2024, the ‘Dance to This’ singer went viral when he simulated oral sex on stage during his critically acclaimed Something to Give Each Other tour.

During his performance of ‘Got Me Started,’ Troye sang into a microphone held at the crotch of a dancer.

The Idol star also shocked fans when he recreated the ‘One of Your Girls’ choreography with Ross Lynch and Vinnie Hacker during his London and Los Angeles shows, respectively.

You can check out live streams of Primavera Sound 2025 here.