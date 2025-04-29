Senate Twink addresses alleged sex scandal for the first time: “I was a catatonic mess”

Aidan Maese-Czeropski has opened up about his alleged sex scandal for the first time.

Back in December 2023, the former US Senate staffer made waves on social media after right-wing media and opinion website The Daily Caller leaked footage of him and another man allegedly having sex in a Senate hearing room.

The video, which was reportedly published in a private WhatsApp group for gay men who work in politics, immediately went viral, resulting in many dubbing Maese-Czeropski as the “Senate Twink.”

Shortly after the leak, Maese-Czeropski was let go from his role as an aide to Maryland Senator Ben Cardin.

Over the last few years, the former government staffer has refrained from addressing the video… until now.

In a recent interview with Gay Sydney News, Maese-Czeropski opened up about the scandal for the first time and the emotional implications it had on him.

“Mentally, I spent a little bit in the psych ward after the fact because it was just… overwhelming to realise and to know that tens of millions of people literally despise you. I was a catatonic mess,” he explained to the news outlet.

“Everyone in DC knew me, and it was kind of gross and horrifying because I’m not someone who likes to be in the public spotlight at all.”

Maese-Czeropski went on to discuss his relocation to Sydney, Australia, which stemmed from his one-way trip to Cape Town, South Africa, a week after the scandal.

“I just lived very cheaply off the grid, staying in hostels for 10 bucks a night and about two weeks into my trip, I met a New Zealand girl who I became best friends with and followed her across sub-Saharan Africa, Portugal, Canary Islands, Spain, England,” he continued.

“And she told me, ‘Aiden, you should move to Sydney. You would love it there. You would fit right in. You could get a fresh start.’ And I never even been to Sydney.”

Despite his initial hesitation, Maese-Czeropski decided to take the risk, giving himself the option to move back to the US if he hated it in Sydney.

“I took a risk… I love it here and I’m glad that I took the jump and listened to her because she was right, it is the greatest city in the world,” he continued. “I plan on staying here for hopefully the rest of my life.

Elsewhere in the interview, Maese-Czeropski opened up about the current state of his mental health following the scandal, revealing that he goes to therapy and takes medication.

“My therapist told me, ‘You have PTSD,’ and I don’t have any shame in that. When you go through something like that, it is just overwhelming and difficult to even comprehend,” he explained.

The former DC staffer also talked about the double standard that comes with sex scandals, regardless of sexual orientation.

“I’ve noticed… the passive partner tends to take more of the blame. I got all these death threats and hatred. And the guy who was the top didn’t, which I’m happy for because he’s a good person,” he said.

As for his current life status, Maese-Czeropski revealed that he has a full-time job that pays better than any job he has ever had. He has also embraced his “Senate Twink” title and opened up an OnlyFans.

“I got some flack when I first created my OnlyFans because people were like, ‘Okay, he’s washed up. Why is he doing this now? Who cares?’ So I did get some hate comments then, but it’s not just about the money,” he explained.

“It’s also about my mental health. It’s also about my family and their mental health. I just needed a lot of time to process the scandal because it was very, very difficult.”