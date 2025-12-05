Scott Finn, beloved gay adult film star and actor, dies at 27

Beloved gay adult film star Scott Finn, whose real name was Rhett Douglas Messerly – has passed away at the age of 27.

According to an online obituary written by his family, the popular actor died on 23 November. As of this writing, a cause of death has not been revealed.

“He always had a way of bringing a smile and laughter to those who knew him. Most importantly, he will be remembered for his incredible capacity to help others,” his family wrote in the obituary posted on Provident Funeral Home.

“Throughout his life, friends were drawn to him because of his immense capacity for accepting people for who they are, no matter how they came.”

Elsewhere in the tribute, Messerly’s family fondly described him as being “quite the schmoozer” growing up, adding that he was “very athletic” and had a love for “climbing trees.”

“Rhett (Doug) was a hard worker with any job he had and was always adored by those he worked with, both as a child and as an adult. Rhett (Doug) loved to tinker; he often took things apart just to put them back together again, making broken things work again,” the obituary continues.

“Rhett (Doug) is missed dearly by his family and all those who knew him. Those whose lives he touched will forever remember his kindness, big smile, and silly-natured personality. We find some comfort in knowing his pain here is over, and he rests with his Heavenly Father again.”

According to the Internet Adult Film Database (IAFD), Messerly first entered the industry in 2016. Over the last nine years, he appeared in numerous scenes for Active Duty and Next Door Entertainment.

In June, the late 27-year-old updated his X/Twitter fans on his personal life, revealing that it had been “a hard life the last year and a half” due to his divorce.

“It’s been a while since I’ve shown my face, so here you are,” he added alongside a selfie. The brief update was the last time he posted on the platform.

Messerly is survived by his parents, Joel and Libby; his siblings, Charlotte Orton, Rachel Beecher, Jake Messerly and Maren; and his nine nieces and nephews.