Russia blocks Roblox over alleged “extremist” content and “LGBT propaganda”

The Russian government has continued to crack down on so-called ‘LGBT propaganda,’ with its latest ban.

On 3 December, the country’s media regulator, Rozkomnadzor, announced that citizens would no longer have access to Roblox.

According to Reuters, the watchdog organisation claimed that the US-based gaming platform – which hosts millions of daily users – was “rife with inappropriate content that can negatively impact the spiritual and moral development of children.”

They also alleged that content featured on Roblox contains materials that promote the “justification of extremist and terrorist activity… and information related to LGBT issues.”

Shortly after the ban was announced, a spokesperson for Roblox issued a statement, assuring that the platform has a “deep commitment to safety and we have a robust set of proactive and preventative safety measures designed to catch and prevent harmful content on our platform.”

“We respect the local laws and regulations in the countries where we operate and believe Roblox provides a positive space for learning, creation and meaningful connection for everyone,” they added.

Roblox isn’t the only online platform that Russia has recently banned. On 4 December, Rozkomnadzor announced that it blocked Snapchat on 10 October and imposed restrictions on Apple’s FaceTime feature.

According to PBS, the watchdog authorities claimed that the social media app and video calling service were being “used to organise and conduct terrorist activities on the territory of the country, to recruit perpetrators (and) commit fraud and other crimes against our citizens.”

Other online resources that have been either blocked or throttled by Rozkomnadzor include Instagram, X/Twitter, Facebook and Signal.

The recent news out of Russia comes over two years after the country’s Supreme Court ruled that the so-called “international LGBT movement” was an “extreme organisation.”

In a closed hearing on 30 November 2023, the top court ruled in favour of the Justice Ministry’s lawsuit that claimed the “LGBT movement” had incited social and religious discord.

Since then, LGBTQIA+ rights in Russia have become virtually nonexistent, with queer individuals being forced to abide by a “don’t ask, don’t tell” way of life.

LGBTQIA+ individuals who do not hide their identity, publicly advocate for the community or express support for queer rights could face fines or prosecution, according to All Out.