“No good idea ever dies”: Doctor Who’s future beyond season 2 gets uncertain update

Russell T. Davies has shared a bittersweet update on the future of Doctor Who.

On 12 April, the beloved show’s highly anticipated second season – aka series 15 – will make its grand return to the BBC and BBC iPlayer.

The new batch of episodes will see everyone’s favourite Time Lord (Ncuti Gatwa) embark on an exciting adventure alongside his new companion, Belinda Chandra, played by Varada Sethu.

The official synopsis for Doctor Who season two reads: “The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth.

“But a mysterious force is stopping their return, and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face great dangers, bigger enemies, and wider terrors than ever before. “

While fans will soon be treated to eight new action-packed episodes, the show’s future beyond season two isn’t as clear.

In a recent interview on BBC’s Newsround, showrunner Davies gave insight into whether the show secured a renewal.

“I kind of know that the Doctor’s reached the status of, like, Robin Hood. Sometimes, there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories, and they’ll bring it back,” he explained.

“So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I’m living proof of it, and that’s what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies.”

Davies’s recent interview came a few days after he told Radio Times that the Doctor Who team has a few plans prepared if the show gets picked up.

“We’re ready. We’re ready with different plans – could go this way, could go that way. That’s our job, to be ready… but we’ll find out. Dying to find out! Hope it comes back,” he explained.

The Queer as Folk creator also assured the news outlet that he’s not playing coy about the show’s future.

“It’s funny, because even people who work on the show think that means we’re having secret meetings about it. People I work with every year say, ‘What’s really happening?’ and I’m going, ‘Nothing! No meetings, nothing,'” he explained.

“That’s when the decision is – and the decision won’t even be made by the people we work with at Disney Plus, it’ll be made by someone in a big office somewhere. So literally nothing happening, no decision.”

While the future of Doctor Who remains uncertain, season two is set to take viewers on an incredible ride.

In addition to Gatwa and Sethu, the new batch of episodes will feature Rose Ayling-Ellis, Anita Dobson, Christopher Chung, Michelle Greenidge, Jonah Hauer-King, Ruth Madeley, Jemma Redgrave and Susan Twist.

Millie Gibson is also set to reprise her role as Ruby Sunday, the Doctor’s companion from season one.

Lastly, The Traitors US host Alan Cumming is set to portray a character called Mr Ring-a-Ding, described as a “happy, funny, singalong cartoon “who lives in Sunny Town with his friend Sunshine Sally.

As per the press release: “However, in 1952, after years of repeats in cinemas across the land, Mr Ring-a-Ding suddenly looks beyond the screen and sees the real world outside – and the consequences are terrifying.”

Check out the latest trailer for Doctor Who season two here or below.