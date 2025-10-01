The internet reacts to Robert Irwin’s shirtless salsa on DWTS: “HOLY S**T”

Robert Irwin’s shirtless salsa on the latest episode of Dancing with the Stars turned into a full-blown “break the internet” moment.
For week three, contestants were tasked with performing to a track that previously went viral on TikTok.
Irwin and his partner Witney Carson delivered a sizzling routine to Tommy Richman’s 2024 electro-funk hit ‘Million Dollar Baby’.
Irwin began the dance in a sparkly blue matching set with Carson but, halfway through, dramatically ripped off his shirt — sending the audience into screams.
Although judge Derek Hough criticised the routine as “rigid” and said he “wasn’t fooled by them abs” (to boos from the audience!), Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonilio praised the performance.
“Robert Irwin is all grown up, wow, you’re making me feel like a grandmother,” added Inaba. “Put your shirt back on. Great performance.”
The internet’s response was overwhelmingly positive for… extremely obvious reasons (thirst). One YouTube commenter summed it up perfectly: “I mean the only appropriate reaction to this is HOLY SHIT lol.”
“Robert Irwin shirtless on my TV screen. Thank you to the ballroom gods, Witney Carson, the costume department, and the endless reasons to tune into this blessed program!” said an X/Twitter user.
Another wrote: “Robert Irwin and Dylan Efron trying to out-slut each other on dancing with the stars and i think that’s beautiful.”
Irwin ultimately scored 22 points for the routine, securing another week in the competition, while Fifth Harmony star Lauren Jauregui and her partner Brandon Armstrong were eliminated third.
The Australian television presenter, zookeeper, and wildlife photographer — and son of the late Steve Irwin — memorably joined the cast of Dancing with the Stars after going viral earlier this year in an underwear campaign for Bonds.
In the steamy ad, Irwin posed scantily clad in nature alongside various animals. At the time, he told PEOPLE: “I mean, I’ve spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals.
“And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I’m surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I’m in my undies. That’s the only difference.”
Reminisce on the campaign below.
