The BTS video of Robert Irwin’s viral photoshoot is just as racy

Gay Twitter’s latest it-boy Robert Irwin has shared a steamy behind-the-scenes video of his viral shoot, and in the words of one fan, “what a great day to have eyes!”

On 2 April, the Australian conservationist, zookeeper and wildlife photographer broke the internet with his underwear campaign for Bonds, titled Made for Down Under, in which he posed scantily-clad in nature with various animals.

At the time he told PEOPLE: “I mean, I’ve spent my life wrangling crocs and snakes and rescuing animals. And so to feature a little slice of that excitement in this new campaign, mate, it has been so much fun. I mean, I’m surrounded by spiders and snakes except [this time] I’m in my undies. That’s the only difference.”

Five days later, Irwin—son of the late Steve Irwin—opened up about the importance of “wellness and fitness” in his life with an Instagram carousel. The post featured a behind-the-scenes video of him working out on the set of his photoshoot, along with several shirtless shots.

“One of the things that got me excited to be part of my recent Bond’s shoot was that it gave me a real goal to strive toward. I wanted to feel my best to represent Australia!” he wrote.

“Life is so busy right now, but there is never a perfect time to get into better shape (and I’m not just talking physical shape!!!). There isn’t one single formula to follow. I reckon the most important thing is not to compare yourself to anyone else, just keep trying to be the best version of YOU. Listen to your body, keep moving and improving.”

Irwin continued to stress how crucial it is to “treat your whole body, inside and out with kindness, focus on good nutrition and apply a healthy amount of discipline”, explaining how this has “done wonders for my mind, and given me that extra lightness in my step”.

The amount of skin on show in the post resulted in hundreds, if not thousands, of thirsty comments from Irwin’s fans. One Instagram user praised Irwin as having a “perfect body, unmatched kindness and positivity, emotional intelligence”.

“Robert Irwin is responsible for a global dehydration issue. Because we are THIRSTY,” said another, while a third commented: “Someone call Calvin Klein immediately we can’t let this be a one time thing.”

A fourth hilariously wrote: “Dude I’m supposed to be straight.”

Check out the BTS of Robert Irwin’s iconic Bonds shoot below.