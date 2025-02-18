Red, White & Royal Blue star Taylor Zakhar Perez bares it all in jaw-dropping shoot

Taylor Zakhar Perez is refusing to let fans breathe with his new shoot, which is possibly his hottest to date.

In a revealing new spread for Flaunt Magazine, photographed by Nino Muñoz, the Red, White & Royal Blue star continues to showcase his ongoing partnership with Lacoste.

Clad in Lacoste from head to toe, Zakhar Perez also strips down to his briefs. While official shots of the actor in full reveal are scarce, the behind-the-scenes video more than makes up for it.

The responses were as you’d expect, with one fan speaking for all of us as they said: “Never getting over this shoot.”

“That gaze could singlehandedly make Prince Henry go on a thirst spiral for days,” tweeted another, while a third wrote: “How dare you be THIS handsome, sexy, hot, beautiful? OMFG I’m crying!”

In the interview, Zakhar Perez talks about his rise to superstardom, the impact his late sister Kirsty had on his life and why his role as Alex Claremont-Diaz in Red, White & Royal Blue “was such a gift”.

“[Director] Matthew López [and I] really connected over what the film was about,” he explained, “what the film had on its mind and how best to tell that story in an entertaining, meaningful way.”

While he refrained from sharing details about the rom-com’s upcoming sequel, he did say: ““I’m holding on to where I am right now. If we start shooting tomorrow, I’d be game. If we start shooting in the fall? Game.”

Red, White & Royal Blue 2 will also see the return of Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Henry, with López back in the director’s chair. He will also co-write the script with the book’s author, Casey McQuiston.

In August 2024, López gave insight into their creative process during a panel discussion for Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees.

“When we were starting this process, I kept saying that we’ll have to succeed at this adaptation…. if you feel the same way at the end, as you felt finishing the book,” he said. “There’s no book to guide us, but what we have is Casey’s original thoughts and original ideas.”

Stay tuned for further updates on Red, White & Royal Blue 2. Meanwhile, check out Zakhar Perez’s interview with Flaunt here and the behind-the-scenes video of his shoot below…