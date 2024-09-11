Red, White & Royal Blue star Nicholas Galitzine cast in new LGBTQ+ film

Nicholas Galitzine is set to add another LGBTQIA+ film to his ever-expanding, rainbow-hued resume.

According to Deadline, the British actor has been cast in an upcoming adaptation of Isabel Greenberg’s graphic novel 100 Nights of Hero.

Set in the fantasy world of Migdal Bavel, the story follows a woman named Cherry who has secretly fallen in love with her maid Hero. Unbeknownst to Cherry, her wicked husband Jerome has bet his friend Manfred that he won’t be able to seduce her within one-hundred nights.

If Manfred succeeds in seducing Cherry, Jerome will hand over his wife and his castle. However, Cherry and Hero, a member of the League of Secret Story Tellers, hatch a plan: Hero will distract Manfred by telling him “mesmerising” stories each night for one-hundred nights to “keep him at bay”.

Sources close to Deadline revealed that Galitzine will play Manfred.

Additional cast members are yet to be announced, although the film’s director has been confirmed to be Julia Hackman, who memorably made her feature debut last year with the LGBTQIA+ rom-com Bonus Track.

Galitzine has become one of the most notable faces in queer storytelling over the past decade, boasting five gay/bisexual roles to date.

His first-ever queer performance was in TNT’s short-lived crime drama Legends (2015), which was later followed by his semi-breakout role as closeted rugby player Connor Masters in Handsome Devil (2016), and as a bisexual bully in The Craft: Legacy (2020).

Galitzine found further mainstream success as Prince Henry in Red, White & Royal Blue, and as a queer king-fucker in Sky Atlantic’s raunchy period miniseries Mary & George. Additionally, he starred in Emma Seligman’s satirical lesbian comedy Bottoms (2023) as a (straight?) himbo jock.

More incoming: earlier this year, he was announced to star as gay icon He-Man in Prime Video’s upcoming adaptation of Masters of the Universe, while a sequel has been confirmed for Red, White & Royal Blue.

We recently did some extremely important, hard-hitting journalism and ranked all five of Galitzine’s queer roles from worst to best – visit here to see whether we placed Angelo, Connor, Timmy, Henry or George in the pole position.