“We f***ing won”: Red, White & Royal Blue sequel finally confirmed

Red, White & Royal Blue fans are breathing a sigh of relief today (as well as sobbing, screaming and throwing up), because a sequel has finally – we repeat, finally! – been confirmed.
During a special screening of the acclaimed Prime Video rom-com in Culver City, Calif – attended by stars Nicholas Galitzine, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Uma Thurman, Sarah Shahi, Clifton Collins Jr. and Rachel Hilson, and director Matthew Lopez – a follow-up was officially confirmed to a rapturous response from the crowd.
Galitzine and Perez will return to their iconic roles as Prince Henry and Alex Claremont-Diaz, with Lopez once again taking the reigns as director. He will co-write the script with Casey McQuiston, the author of the beloved novel.
Prime Video released a teaser poster to commemorate the news. A picture of a cake, referencing Henry and Alex’s global scandal in the original, can be seen with decorations of a British and American flag, as well as a number “2” candle.
It’s official, a Red, White & Royal Blue sequel is in the works. ❤️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/ubaDjq48zD
— Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) May 10, 2024
Plot details are currently scarce, and it’s not known whether additional stars such as Thurman, Collins Jr., Shahi, Hilson, Stephen Fry or Ellie Bamber, will return, but… it! is! happening! A sequel is coming! Finally!
As expected, the news had a wild reaction from fans on social media. One summed up all our thoughts and emotions as they wrote: “Can’t stop screaming tbh.. totally fine and breathing normally here!”
Another said: “I had so many months to prepare for this moment but I don’t have the words at all.”
Check out the best responses below.
Can’t stop screaming tbh.. totally fine and breathing normally here!
— soihide🌻 (@chocomewgulf) May 10, 2024
I had so many months to prepare for this moment but I don’t have the words at all https://t.co/x0QX8xTcCn
— shi 🍓 (@shirmir_art) May 10, 2024
Its fine im good not having a meltdown or anything nope https://t.co/OpCKdlH596 pic.twitter.com/KNtJFcYLtH
— Amber| RWRB 2 Era (@SunshineRamos91) May 10, 2024
SEQUEL DI RED WHITE ROYAL BLUE FIRSTPRINCE IS BACK MY PARENTS MY EVERYTHING WE WON SI SPOSERANNO CAPITE pic.twitter.com/LgKfs2xWAx https://t.co/I1pVWx3TUH
— 🍂giulia | FIRSTPRINCE IS BACK (@mythyyla) May 10, 2024
WE ARE SO FUCKING BACK LIKE WE HAVE NEVER BEEN BEFORE https://t.co/UzIHLzrZyX
— May 🧸🤍 (@ItsMayBiTheWay) May 10, 2024
THWRE IS MO FUCJIGN WAY THIS IS RESLBLIFE WHAT YHE FUCK https://t.co/jidw5Yq9p7
— allie 🍉 RWRB SEQUEL???? (@peopIepIeaser) May 10, 2024
I’m never sleeping again https://t.co/iEesSzzuOe pic.twitter.com/CKauL7Kt0F
— eve :3 | 💌 | 🌏☀️ (@Justalittle_art) May 10, 2024
im crying so hard https://t.co/WVhi76G1P2 pic.twitter.com/ZmxN1ZyL6C
— may (@maymaycoringouu) May 10, 2024
guys I’m not kidding this genuinely gave me a will to LIVE https://t.co/igjT50Bc6v
— meg🍓 (@cowboyliketzp) May 10, 2024
i keep returning to this post to make sure it’s real and that i didn’t just fever dream this, what do you mean sequel truthers won https://t.co/ins8WaA4uv
— kim 🦃 (@roylbIue) May 10, 2024
I'm literally crying and it's not even joking, I'm literally crying right now https://t.co/jQc04QXpNO
— novasisy 🍉 (@huaishabugui) May 10, 2024
We really won,I'm crying kicking my feet I'm so happy ,the best and lovely news ,this is the news I've needed and waited for about 9 month😭😭😭😭🥳🥳🥳❤️🩹❤️🩹❤️🩹 https://t.co/kCs9Kjf6D9 pic.twitter.com/1RySevm2oJ
— BmaX☁️9️⃣RWRB👑🎩 (@emeraldverte) May 10, 2024
I AM ACTIVELY SOBBING RN LIKE OH MY GOD WHAT A DAY WE WON WE WON WE WON WE WON https://t.co/DLnIpaa5KK
— roop writes (@firenati0nn) May 10, 2024
THATS LITERALLY THE FIRST THING I AM SEEING AFTER WAKING UP AND OMG THAT ALREADY MADE MY DAY https://t.co/j9u5o1Cv4g
— wika WILL SEE OMAR!!!!22 (@harryexcilou) May 10, 2024
In just under a year, Prince Henry and Alex have already been hailed as two of the most iconic LGBTQIA+ characters in history.
Based on McQuiston’s championed novel of the same name, the Prime Video rom-com follows the blossoming romance between a British prince (Galitzine) and the son (Zakhar-Perez) of America’s first-ever female president (Thurman).
For its faithfulness to the source material and the aforementioned chemistry between the two leads, Red, White & Royal Blue received universal praise from longtime fans and newcomers.
When GAY TIMES originally spoke to Lopez about the possibility of a sequel, he said “everyone in the hair and makeup department” for the film pitched their ideas for a follow-up, from “Red, White & Royal Wedding” to “Red, White & Royal Baby”: “I was like, ‘Can we just get through today first, please?’”
Lopez additionally told Teen Vogue that he would do a sequel “if we have the right story”. “There has to be a better reason than simply the desire to make one, there has to be a compelling story reason,” he explained. “I don’t think a sequel is a bad idea, but I don’t think a sequel for the sake of doing a sequel is necessarily sufficient.”
Visit here for everything we know so far about Red, White & Royal Blue 2.