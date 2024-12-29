Rebel Wilson legally marries Ramona Agruma in a “very special” Sydney ceremony

Rebel Wilson and her wife Ramona Agruma returned to the altar to have their “legal wedding.”

On 28 December, the Pitch Perfect star announced the exciting news in a heartfelt post on Instagram.

“My sister Liberty officiated our legal wedding in Sydney! It meant my 94-year-old grandmother Gar could come, which was very special to us to have her included, and just felt right to do it in my hometown at this glorious time of the year!” she wrote.

The post also included an array of heartwarming photos of Wilson and Agruma posing in front of the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

It also featured adorable snapshots of the lovebirds smiling alongside grandmother Gar and other family and friends.

Since sharing the news, fans have flooded Wilson’s comment section with congratulatory messages.

One person wrote: “Congratulations to you both when you know you know.”

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Congratulations! I live in Oz but from England. My nan is 95, and she missed my wedding, so it’s lovely you had her there for your day.”

Wilson and Agruma’s Sydney wedding comes a few months after they first tied the knot in Sardinia, Italy.

In an exclusive interview with Vogue, the happy couple shared all the behind-the-scenes details of their special day, which was held at the Hotel Cala di Volpe.

When discussing their vows, Agruma said: “We hadn’t heard each other’s vows until the ceremony, so it was really emotional to hear what we’d written.

“[And when the ceremony was over], we felt so happy and grateful that all of our family and friends could join us in Sardinia.”

Wilson echoed similar sentiments, describing their wedding weekend as a “brilliant time.”

“It was everything we’re about: family, good friends, good food and wine, and good entertainment,” she added.

Wilson and Agruma first went public with their relationship back in June 2022.

“I thought I was searching for a Disney Prince… but maybe what I really needed all this time was a Disney Princess,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.

However, two days after her landmark post, it was revealed that the Bridesmaids star was forced to come out.

“Basically, with the situation, where a journalist is threatening to out you, you’ve got to hurry, and some people we didn’t get a chance to tell before it came out publicly. And that’s not ideal,” she explained in an interview with The Australian.

“There are levels to telling people. You tell your close family and your friends and not everybody. Across our two families, not everybody is as accepting as what you’d hope for, and we were trying to be respectful to those people and tell them in our way.”

Fortunately for Wilson and Agruma, the setback didn’t prevent them from falling deeper in love.

In February 2023, the pair announced their engagement, which took place at Disneyland.

Congratulations are in order for Wilson and Agruma.