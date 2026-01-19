Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski and Zacharias Niedzwiecki celebrate their one-year anniversary

Antoni Porowski and Zacharias Niedzwiecki have reached a huge milestone in their relationship.

On 16 January, Niedzwiecki took to Instagram to celebrate his and the Queer Eye star’s one-year anniversary with a handful of wholesome photos.

“First pic we ever took together. A year captured in moments together. I can’t wait for all the years to come @antoni,” the personal trainer wrote in his caption.

The carousel featured a handful of shots of the happy couple, shirtless and enjoying nature in different locations.

Other snapshots showed the duo attending events together, including the Abbott World Marathon Majors, as well as candid Polaroids and photo booth pictures.

Porowski first hard-launched his relationship with Niedzwiecki in August.

In the photo-dump post, the No Taste Like Home star shared a collection of photos from his travels and outings at the time, including a candid shot of Niedzwiecki posing shirtless on a beach.

“Pro-tip: Find a local to show you around Traverse City,” his caption said.

In response to Porowski’s carousel, Niedzwiecki commented, “Perfect weekend,” alongside a heart emoji.

While the post was the first time the 41-year-old confirmed their new relationship, it wasn’t technically their debut as a couple.

A day before the Netflix star’s upload, Niedzwiecki shared his own photo dump of their Traverse City adventure, including shots of them shirtless and soaking in nature.

“Traverse City. Glen Arbor. Empire. Sand dunes. Lake Michigan. My guy. His pup. I swear I have a job…support local,” his caption read.

Earlier that month, Niedzwiecki treated his followers to a photo of himself shirtless, embracing the reality TV star during their trip to Aspen, Colorado.

In June, the fitness influencer uploaded a shot of Porowski kissing him on the cheek in a carousel documenting their trip to “España y el mar Mediterráno.”

In addition to social media, the lovebirds have stepped out together for a variety of public events, including a cocktail party celebrating Oh, Mary! and the Luminara Christening Cocktail & Celebration event, both of which took place in June.

Check out Porowski and Niedzwiecki’s heartwarming post below.