Queer Eye: Here’s the alleged reason Karamo Brown had a falling out with his co-stars

New information has come out regarding the ongoing Queer Eye feud.

Earlier this week, fans were left shocked when Karamo Brown abruptly pulled out of a CBS Mornings interview with his Fab Five cast mates – Tan France, Antoni Porowski, Jonathan Van Ness and Jeremiah Brent.

According to the aforementioned news outlet, Brown’s assistant informed the show that he would no longer be participating an hour before they were expected to go on air, citing mental health concerns and fears of being bullied.

In an additional statement read by co-host Gayle King, Brown gave further insight into the decision, writing: “Thank you to everyone around the world for welcoming me into their homes for 10 seasons. Season 10 is amazing, and I know you will fall in love with the deserving people we helped.

“Though the show is ending, I hope everyone remembers the main theme I have tried to teach over the past decade, which is to focus on and protect their mental health and peace from people or a world that seek to destroy it, which is why I can’t be there today.

“Thank you to the crew for being the best in business and the executives for believing in me. 10 seasons, I’m truly humbled.”

A video statement from Brown was also shared during the group’s appearance on Today with Jenna & Sheinelle.

“I just want to say thank you to all the fans who supported us and rocked with us for 10 seasons. This new season is going to be amazing,” he said.

“You’re going to love every minute of it, and just like the themes of this season, I’m modelling what I believe is most important, which I want to remind you all of: love yourselves and protect yourselves. That’s why I’m here at home and not there.”

Since that fateful day, the aforementioned incident has continued to rock the Queer Eye fandom and pop culture enthusiasts, sparking speculation about the real reason behind their feud.

While the five reality TV stars have refrained from sharing further details about the situation, a recent TMZ report has allegedly shed light on their falling out.

According to a source “familiar with the situation,” the groups’ feud reportedly started last summer during production of Queer Eye’s final season in Washington, D.C.

One day during filming, Brown allegedly brought his mother to the set for a visit. During her time there, she was given production headphones connected to the stars’ microphones.

The source went on to claim that Brown’s mother overheard Porowski, France and Van Ness “speaking negatively” about her son while he briefly stepped away from the group.

Some of the conversation was allegedly about “certain lifestyle choices” Brown was making. After overhearing the conversation, Brown’s mother informed him of what his co-stars said, leading to an “immediate rift.”

While he’s reportedly cut ties with Porowski, France and Van Ness, Brown appears to have no bad blood with Brent, whom he still follows alongside former Queer Eye cast member Bobby Berk.

The aforementioned TMZ report came on the same day Porowski responded to a fan who said the group’s rift killed “the vibe of the show.”

The interaction took place on the Not Taste Like Home host’s latest Instagram post promoting Queer Eye season 10.

“I’m not motivated to watch you all portray to be a big happy family on every episode, knowing it’s all fake. If you can’t work out your own mess, how can you be in charge of fixing someone else’s life?” the fan exclaimed in the comment section.

In response, Porowski wrote: “A lot of us come from complicated families and still have jobs and positive things we’re passionate about. Authenticity is about being honest about the complexities of life and knowing two things can exist at the same time.”

Here’s to hoping the Fab Five can work this hurdle and mend their friendship.

Queer Eye’s 10th and final season is now streaming on Netflix. Check out the trailer below.