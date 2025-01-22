Queer Eye: Antoni Porowski reveals the current state of his relationship with Bobby Berk

Antoni Poworski has broken his silence on where he stands with former Queer Eye co-star Bobby Berk.

Back in November 2023, Berk announced his departure from the long-running Netflix series after eight seasons.

“It’s not been an easy decision to be at peace with, but a necessary one. Although my journey with Queer Eye is over, my journey with you is not. You’ll be seeing more of me very soon,” he wrote on Instagram.

Since that fateful day, Berk has focused on other projects while the show added Jeremiah Brent as the Fab Five’s new interior design expert for season nine.

In a recent interview with Red Online, Porowski opened up about Queer Eye’s new direction and the status of his relationship with the Right At Home author.

“The show is evolving and changing, and our family has changed, and it’s still really exciting,” he told the publication.

“Look, I’ve said this before, but we’re a middle-aged boy band, and we’ve experienced this really bizarre phenomenon together. I think I try to lean into the impermanence and just have faith that everything is as it should be, even if there’s sadness or joy that comes with it.”

When asked if he still spoke to Berk, Porowski admitted to the news outlet that they’re not “really in touch.”

However, despite their lack of communication, the No Taste Like Home star affirmed that there was bad blood between him and the former Fab Five member.

“I support anything that he chooses to pursue. I did have some really wonderful years with him; no matter what happened or happens, we will always have these memories and these things that we experienced in the endless press junkets,” he explained.

“And so we always have those beautiful memories. Right now, there isn’t too much communication, but I don’t have any resentment or ill-will or anything like that.”

Porowski’s recent interview comes a year after Berk gave insight into his decision to leave the series.

During an interview with Vanity Fair, the 43-year-old designer revealed that he and the cast initially signed a seven-season contract.

“We thought we were done. Mentally and emotionally, I thought we all moved on. I know I did, and I started planning other things,” he said while reflecting on the final day of filming for season seven.

However, in Autumn 2023, Netflix opted to renew the series and the Fab Five were offered a new contract for an additional four cycles.

While the streamer extended the show, Berk chose not to sign, and allegedly other members considered the same choice.

“We’d just assumed that the show wouldn’t come back if we all didn’t come back,” he explained. “I was like, I’m not going to be having FOMO ’cause the show is not going to happen. I had become at peace with it.”

However, the other four members signed the contract, with the Emmy winner adding: “And with only one of us not coming back, Netflix felt [it] could recast one person.”

Berk went on to explain that he initially felt “mad” for a time but “chose to move on” since he was already “prepared” for the next chapter of his career.

All nine seasons of Queer Eye are now streaming on Netflix.