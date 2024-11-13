Jeremiah Brent makes Queer Eye debut in season 9 trailer

Netflix has introduced the brand new member of the Fab Five in the Queer Eye season nine trailer.

Following Bobby Berk’s shock departure from the series, interior designer and television personality Jeremiah Brent is set to join Tan France (fashion), Karamo Brown (culture and lifestyle), Antoni Porowski (food) and Jonathan Van Ness (hair) as they take their “transformative magic” to Las Vegas.

As per, they will “meet a fresh group of individuals ready for a life-changing experience”.

The synopsis teases: “From a former showgirl struggling to regain her confidence to a dedicated librarian in need of a change, watch as the Fab Five light up Sin City and transform the lives of their heroes in spectacular Vegas style.”

In the trailer, Brent comfortably adapts to his new position as he creates a “sanctuary” for someone in need of self-love. In one clip, he introduces a woman to her brand new home, who hails the Fab Five as “angels”.

Towards the end of the teaser, the group relax in dressing gowns to watch their aforementioned “transformative magic” play out on screen, with Brent emotionally asking his co-stars: “Is this what it feels like every time? I love it so much!”

Queer Eye season nine will premiere 11 December on Netflix.

Watch the trailer below.