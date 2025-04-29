“Protect The Dolls”: All the celebrities who have worn the viral shirt supporting trans rights

Here are all the celebs who have supported the trans community by wearing Conner Ives’ viral t-shirt.

Back in February, Ives closed out his 2025 autumn/winter show at London Fashion Week wearing a white t-shirt with the phrase “Protect The Dolls” displayed on the front.

The slogan is commonly used by members of the LGBTQIA+ community and allies in support of trans women, who are affectionately known as the “dolls.”

When asked about his decision to wear the powerful shirt, Ives told GQ: “My autumn-winter ’25 show was a response to the times we find ourselves in. Rather than giving in and admitting defeat, I want to say something with my chest. It was a message that felt the most urgent.”

Over the last few months, the powerful t-shirt has made massive waves within the fashion and pop culture sphere, resulting in Ives selling the garment on his website to raise money for Trans Lifeline.

The ‘Protect The Dolls’ shirt has also been embraced by an array of celebrities, with some even wearing the piece at big-name events and premieres.

One celeb who has worn the statement piece numerous times is The Last of Us star Pedro Pascal. The beloved talent and longtime LGBTQIA+ ally was photographed in the shirt while celebrating his 50th birthday.

Pascal also sported the top while attending the UK premiere of the upcoming Marvel film Thunderbolts.

Troye Sivan and Addison Rae also wore Ives’ shirt during their respective appearances in Charli XCX’s headline Coachella set.

Lastly, Tilda Swinton sported the iconic statement piece in a selfie which was post on Ives’ Instagram story.

On 15 April, Ives reflected on the shirt’s impact in a heartfelt post on Instagram, writing: “I never had any idea what this would turn into, what we would be able to do with the printing of a tee.

“Couldn’t be more proud of everyone that made this possible. The early adapters (Haider, Pedro, Troye) that made it a thing, the stylists that connected the dots (and bought the tees! No press loans here) and the hordes of people that have donated to @translifeline.

“Moments like these remind me why I do this! Clothes that become something bigger. Absolutely wild. Thank you all.”

The “Protect The Dolls” t-shirt has arrived at a time when trans people worldwide are facing increased scrutiny and attacks from politicians and conservative figures.

From the 47th president of the United States issuing anti-trans executive orders to the UK Supreme Court’s rulling excluding trans women from the legal definition of womanhood – the rights of trans people are being targeted and dismantled from every corner.

