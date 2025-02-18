All the LGBTQIA+ lawsuits (we know of) against the Trump administration

When President Trump assumed office on 20 January, 2025, he began signing a stack of executive orders taking aim at LGBTQIA+ rights, DEI and migrants.

In order to learn more, we’ve compiled a running list of the executive orders targeting LGBTQIA+ rights, as well as a list of the lawsuits challenging these directives.

[Editor’s note: This is a developing story and this article will be updated as and when further developments arise]

What is an executive order?

Executive orders are a kind of written directive, signed by the president, that orders the government to take certain actions.

However, it’s worth noting that an executive order doesn’t override the Constitution or federal laws or statues – but it does set the tone and priorities in policy.

(Statutes, FYI, come from Congress and are then signed by the president – but Congress can override vetoes which come from the president.)

A summary of Trump’s anti-LGBTQIA+ executive orders