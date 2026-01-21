Pillion star Alexander Skarsgård clarifies his sexuality after viral comments

Alexander Skarsgård has set the record straight about his sexuality.

Back in October, the True Blood star sent fans into a frenzy following his appearance at the Zurich Film Festival, where he was promoting his gay BDSM film Pillion.

During the event, Skarsgård opened up about his role as the charismatic biker gang leader Ray, explaining that his personal background wasn’t particularly relevant to his performance.

“I found that in this case, it’s not really relevant what my background is. I mean, I do have a kid, but what I’ve done in the past, who I’ve been with, men, women… that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn’t seen portrayed this way with so much authenticity,” he explained.

“My experience of watching this on screen was through [Al Pacino’s] Cruising, where it’s this dark underbelly of New York City, and it’s dangerous, murderous and scary. Leather gays are scary. I’m no Ray, but I have a little bit of experience from that world, and I know that’s not the truthful depiction.”

It didn’t take long for Skarsgård’s comments to go viral, with many fans speculating that the Big Little Lies star had quietly come out as part of the LGBTQIA+ community.

However, in his recent cover story for Variety, the 49-year-old clarified his remarks, revealing that it was “definitely not an intended statement.”

“I don’t know what I was talking about. Maybe it has to do with… there’s a lot of focus sometimes on me as an actor,” he explained to the publication. “Maybe it was about trying to shift the focus more to the story and these characters, and the importance of telling the story like this.”

Skarsgård’s recent interview comes ahead of Pillion’s US theatrical release on 6 February.

The film, directed by Harry Lighton in his feature debut, follows Colin (Harry Melling), a reserved “wallflower letting life pass him by” who strikes up a BDSM relationship with Ray (Skarsgård), the handsome leader of a gay motorbike club.

The official synopsis reads: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

Pillion, based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, also stars Douglas Hodge as Pete, Lesley Sharp as Peggy, Anthony Welsh as Darren and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears as Kevin, another submissive.

Following its premiere at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival earlier this year — where it won Best Screenplay and the Palm Dog — the romantic dramedy has received widespread critical acclaim for Lighton’s direction, the performances of Skarsgård and Melling, and its unexpectedly heartfelt love story.

Watch the trailer for Pillion below.