Pillion: Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling explore sex, love and BDSM in seductive trailer

Pillion has received a new trailer, and it’s full of new steamy content.

On 28 November, movie enthusiasts will finally be treated to the gay romantic dramedy starring Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling.

Directed by Harry Lighton, in his feature debut, Pillion follows Colin, a “weedy wallflower letting life pass him by,” and Ray, the “impossibly handsome leader of a motorbike club” he becomes the submissive to.

The official synopsis reads: “Ray uproots Colin from his dreary suburban life, introducing him to a community of kinky, queer bikers and taking all sorts of virginities along the way.

“But as Colin steps deeper into Ray’s world of rules and mysteries, he begins to question whether the life of a 24/7 submissive is for him. Has he found his calling, or simply swapped one form of suffocation for another?”

With Pillion’s release fast approaching, the folks over at Picturehouse – the distribution company behind the UK theatrical release – have dropped a new trailer for the film, filled with never-before-seen footage.

At the start of the trailer, we see Colin in a car on the highway before a sleek motorcycle speeds past, piquing the former’s interest, which, of course, is Ray.

It then transitions to our lead characters’ meet-cute at the pub, which was full of intense eye contact and some alleyway fornication, before we hear Collin’s mother ask, “Did you kiss?”

As the trailer progresses, we see Colin and Ray’s BDSM relationship blossom, with the latter giving the former rewards for his obedience, such as being able to sleep on the rug if he’s quiet.

However, beneath the surface of their sexy new arrangement, a deeper romantic connection is brewing.

“I was wondering if you might want to come to have dinner with my parents?” Collin asks Ray, to which the latter responds: “I don’t think that’s a very good idea.”

The trailer concludes with a scene featuring Ray seductively covering Colin’s mouth, accompanied by a voiceover of the latter professing his feelings.

“You know, I love you, right?” Colin earnestly states, prompting Ray to respond: “It’s not what this is. It’s not the point.”

Pillion, based on the novel Box Hill by Adam Mars-Jones, also stars Douglas Hodge as Pete, Lesley Sharp as Peggy, Anthony Welsh as Darren and Scissor Sisters star Jake Shears as Kevin, another sub.

Earlier this year, the film premiered at the 2025 Cannes Film Festival, where it won Best Screenplay and the Palm Dog, and earned nominations for both the Caméra d’Or and Queer Palm.

Since then, it has garnered universal acclaim, maintaining a 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with critics praising the leads’ performances, Lighton’s bold direction and its unexpectedly tender love story.

Watch the new Pillion trailer here or below.