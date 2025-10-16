Pentatonix star Scott Hoying expecting first baby with husband Mark

Congratulations are in order for Scott Hoying, who is expecting his first child with his husband, Mark.

On 14 October, the adorable lovebirds announced via Instagram that they are “having a baby.”

The heartwarming post also included a video of the Hoyings receiving the exciting news.

“I’m gagged,” Scott can be heard saying while embracing Mark, who’s overcome with tears.

Naturally, the pair’s Instagram announcement was met with an outpouring of love and support from stars like Hayley Kiyoko, who commented: “So happy for you guys.”

Lance Bass echoed the sentiment, writing: “Yes!!!!! Congrats, boys!!”

Chrishell Stause added: “Oh my God–soooo happy for you!”

Scott and Mark’s exciting news comes months after they first opened up about their surrogacy journey during an interview with PEOPLE.

While attending the Kids’ Choice Awards in June, the pair revealed that they were getting closer to making their dream a reality.

“We finally have a surrogate, so we’re closer,” Mark told the publication.

Scott added: “And we’re becoming friends. But then there’s all sorts of stuff that has to happen before the surrogate.

“We used an agency, and we wanted to have our surrogate in L.A. because we want to go to every single appointment. So the waitlist was a lot longer for L.A., but it was worth it. We found someone. She’s amazing.”

Mark went on to confirm that they would have a baby by next summer.

The adorable lovebirds first started dating in June 2017 after meeting at a birthday party.

In 2022, Scott and Mark took their relationship to the next level when the former proposed during their getaway in the Bahamas.

The following year, the Hoyings officially tied the knot in a magical ceremony in Santa Barbara.

Aside from his heartwarming relationship with Mark, Scott first rose to fame when he and his Pentatonix bandmates competed on the third season of the a cappella competition series The Sing-Off in 2011.

Since taking home the winning title, the group has gone on to carve out a hugely successful career in the music industry, securing spots on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and earning three Grammy Awards, making history as the first a cappella act to win both Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella and Best Country Duo/Group Performance.

In 2023, Pentatonix further cemented their industry legacy when they received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

We can’t wait to see Scott and Mark embark on this exciting new journey.