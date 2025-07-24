Pedro Pascal reveals the male and female stars he first crushed on

Pedro Pascal has revealed the celebrities who gave him his earliest crushes – and it’s a mix of iconic male and female screen legends.

In an interview with Spanish magazine Fotogramas, where he was promoting his upcoming Marvel blockbuster The Fantastic Four: First Steps, Pascal and co-star Vanessa Kirby were asked to name their formative celebrity crushes.

Pascal began with Australian singer and actress Olivia Newton-John and Michelle Pfeiffer’s fierce turn as Catwoman in Batman Returns (1992), before admitting that he – like many of us – had a major thing for Harrison Ford in his two most legendary roles.

“Indiana Jones, all the way to The Last Crusade – all the way to now!” he said. “It’s sort of like a double Harrison Ford, isn’t it? Han Solo.”

When Kirby mentioned Marlon Brando, Pascal agreed, saying: “He appears on screen in A Streetcar Named Desire and you can’t even stay seated.”

Kirby went on to list a mix of men and women, including Leonardo DiCaprio as Jack in Titanic (1997), Geri Halliwell and Josh Hartnett – with Pascal chiming in to highlight Hartnett’s performances in Halloween: H20 (1998) and Pearl Harbor (2001).

Watch Pascal and Kirby list their celebrity crushes here or below!

#Cineentiktok #PeliculasRecomendadas #Los4Fantásticos #TheFantasticFour ♬ sonido original – Fotogramas @fotogramas_es Los Cuatro Fantásticos… y sus CRUSHES FANTÁSTICOS 💘🔥🫣 Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn y Ebon Moss-Bachrach, protagonistas de ‘Los 4 Fantásticos: Primeros pasos’, se sueltan la melena y nos confiesan quiénes les robaron el corazón 💥 Un momentito íntimo con este cuarteto de Marvel antes de que salven el mundo. ¡Nos declaramos fans (y un poco crush también) de ellos! 🤭 ¿Quién es tu crush de cine o serie? 🤔💭 #QueVer

Pascal and Kirby currently star as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic and Sue Richards/Invisible Woman in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s long-awaited adaptation of the Fantastic Four, alongside Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Ben Grimm/The Thing and Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch.

Additional cast members include Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, Sarah Niles as Lynne Nichols, Mark Gatiss as Ted Gilbert, Natasha Lyonne as Rachel Rozman, Paul Walter Hauser as Harvey Elder/Mole Man and Ralph Ineson as Galactus.

Due for release in UK cinemas on 24 July, First Steps follows Marvel’s First Family as they battle Galactus and his “Herald”, the Silver Surfer, “in a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world”.

Check out the trailer below.