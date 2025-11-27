Omar Apollo reflects on tough breakup with mystery ex-boyfriend: “It f**ked me up”

Omar Apollo has shed some light on the emotional turmoil he endured after breaking up with his mystery ex.

Since bursting onto the music scene, the Queer star has kept his love life under wraps, often using his heartwrenching music as an outlet to discuss his romantic endeavours.

However, in a recent interview with Bruce LaBruce for Butt Magazine, Apollo gave a glimpse into his mysterious dating life, revealing that he’s “always“ looking for love but has been single for the last three years.

“I’ve had lovers, but not a relationship. I haven’t had, like, a full love situation, no boyfriend– boyfriend thing, since 2022,“ he explained.

Apollo went on to reflect on a tough breakup he endured a few years prior, revealing that he “made a whole sad-ass album with no resolve about that situation.”

“When you perform these songs over and over again, they get locked into your body, and then you’re just living in sadness. I don’t want to live like that anymore,“ he explained.

When asked if he ever tried to get back together with his mysterious ex, the ‘Evergreen‘ singer admitted that he “begged and begged and begged“ for reconciliation.

“Oh my god. It went on for two years… no shame whatsoever. And I still don’t have shame. At all. Like, you know what? That’s how I was feeling,“ he continued.

While he went through “some real shit“ after his breakup, Apollo assured LaBruce that it’s “getting better,“ despite experiencing a few breakdowns along the way.

“But, like, for example, when I was co-headlining at Madison Square Garden, a minute before my set, I was crying on the floor of the bathroom,“ he continued. “This went on and on on on on. I had to do shows, shows, shows, make money here, make money there. It f**ked me up.“

Towards the end of his conversation, Apollo expressed a more optimistic outlook on his future, exclaiming that he was finally “coming back to life.”

In addition to his relationship history, the Grammy-nominated singer shared a small music update, revealing that he’s recorded “hundreds of songs“ but is taking his time releasing a new album.

“I can make music all day, but I want it to mean something. I want it to have depth. I want it to live longer than me. And that takes time,“ he added.“

Apollo’s recent interview comes a year after he made his acting debut as one of Daniel Craig’s lovers in Luca Guadagnino’s critically acclaimed drama, Queer.

In an October interview with PRIDE, the “Ivy“ singer opened up about his steamy sex scene with the James Bond star, revealing that he had “always wanted“ to film a sex scene for a Luca Guadagnino project.

“I always told myself if I were to do a sex scene, nude, it would be with Luca [Guadagnino] and a hot cast, and that just came right in front of me on the desk,“ he told the outlet. “I was like, ‘Damn, I got to do it now.‘ I promised myself.”

You can read Omar Apollo’s full interview in the 37th issue of Butt Magazine.