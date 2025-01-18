Omar Apollo claps back at “homophobes” upset over his NSFW post promoting Queer

Omar Apollo hits back against critics upset over his NSFW promo post for Queer.

On 14 January, Luca Guadagnino’s gay drama was finally available for rent or purchase on various streaming platforms.

Based on William S Burrough’s 1985 short novel of the same name, the drama follows Lee ( Daniel Craig), an American expat who flees to Mexico following a drug bust in New Orleans. While in Mexico City, he becomes infatuated with Eugene Allerton (Drew Starkey), a young discharged serviceman from the American Navy.

In addition to Craig and Starkey, Queer features Jason Schwartzman, Lesley Manville, Henry Zaga, Drew Droege, Ariel Schulman and the acting debut of singer-songwriter Omar Apollo.

On 15 January, Apollo took to his Instagram account to promote the film’s recent release alongside a revealing screenshot of his nude scene scene with Daniel Craig.

“Queer available on streaming now for all the dLs that didn’t wanna go to theater,” the ‘Evergreen’ singer wrote.

While many of Apollo’s fans and industry peers supported his NSFW post, some weren’t too big on the risque photo, resulting in him allegedly losing followers.

In response to the pushback, the Grammy-nominated singer called out the naysayers in a now-deleted Instagram Story.

“Unfollow me if ur a homophobe. You’re not my target audience. I will never make myself ‘palatable.’ This isn’t my life, I AM life. Stupid,” he wrote.

Apollo’s post comes a few months after he opened up about shooting his sex scenes in the film with Interview Magazine.

While speaking with his Queer co-star Starkey, the ‘Done With You’ singer revealed that he had consumed “gin and tonics” before his scene with Craig, describing it as a “vibe”: “I had a really cool experience with him. He definitely has this presence to him that is felt from far away.

“I remember asking him, ‘How do you feel when the camera’s on?’ And he said, ‘To be honest, every time the camera’s on me, I’m terrified.’ I thought that was beautiful. You have to be vulnerable. You have to be open to these emotions. It was such an honest answer.”

Apollo also opened up about trying “the soup diet” ahead of filming his sex scene with Craig, admitting that he didn’t want to ‘look off’. Starkey refuted his concerns, saying he thought the scene was “very sensual”.

Since its release, Queer has received universal acclaim from critics and movie enthusiasts, with many lauding its dynamic themes, cast performances and score.

In addition to the aforementioned praise, the film also received a certified fresh rating of 77% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Queer is now available for rent or purchase on Prime Video and iTunes.