Nuno Gallego shares his “physical training” results in thirsty BTS Olympo pics

Fancy more BTS photos of Netflix’s hot new series Olympo?

Thankfully, one of the show’s stars, Nuno Gallego, has satiated our hunger by uploading a carousel of steamy images and videos of himself and his equally hunky co-stars on the set of the Spanish series.

In one snap, the 23-year-old poses shirtless in a gym, flexing his bulging muscles.

Gallego turns up the heat in a video of him doing tricep dips, which he performs in a pair of tight workout briefs.

Other photos in the Elite star’s BTS dump include a candid snapshot of a muscle-shirt-clad Juan Perales and a picture of Agustin Della Corte posing alongside director Daniel Barone.

In his caption, Gallego wrote: “BTS of Olympo and the result of physical training for Cristian Delallave.”

The handsome young talent also wrote adorable mini captions for each photo included in the carousel.

“1/3/5-Infinite thanks to my best friend and coach @angela_quintas without you it would have been impossible to achieve this in 9 months, also thank @robrivano for the nutrition. 2-With my two Captains.

“4-What to say about this photo? (we were starting to train) 6-Sebas I adore you. 7-My precious friends Renata as mute and as beautiful as ever. 8-One of the best D.O.P’s in the world (thats what he thinks lol) along with @carlos_garces_dop. 9-Simply Jordan.”

Gallego’s steamy and heartfelt post comes a few days after Olympo made its highly anticipated premiere on Netflix.

Created by Jan Matheu, Laia Foguet and Ibai Abad, Olympo explores the “sporting, emotional and life adventures of a group of elite young athletes” who will have to test the lengths they are willing to go to achieve success.

The official synopsis reads: “At the CAR Pirineos, the best athletes in the country train, such as Amaia, the captain of the national artistic swimming team, a self-demanding girl who does not allow herself to make mistakes.

“But when Núria, her best friend and teammate, surpasses her for the first time, Amaia realizes that some athletes are improving their performance in inexplicable ways… After years of pushing their bodies to the limit and sacrificing their lives for the sport, they face the dilemma: how far are they willing to go?”

In addition to Gallego, Corte and Perales, Olympo’s main cast includes Clara Galle as Amaia Olaberria, Nira Osahia as Zoe Moral, María Romanillos as Núria Bórges, Marti Cordero as Charlie Lago, and Najwa Khliwa as Fátima Amazian.

More incoming: Laura Ubach as Peque, Juan López-Tagle as Jacobo Fuentes, Alexandra Prokhorova as Svetlana, Melina Matthews as Jana Castro, Mario de la Rosa as Javier Montes and Andy Duato.

Since its release, Olympo has captivated TV enthusiasts worldwide with its dramatic storylines, shocking twists, and engaging performances from its diverse ensemble cast.

The eight-episode series has also been praised for its LGBTQIA+ representation – with Roque (Corte) and Sebas’ (Perales) love story and NSFW interactions winning over the gays on social media.

If you’re still craving more hot Olympo content, click here.