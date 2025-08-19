NFL male cheerleaders respond to homophobes in the best possible way

Two of the Minnesota Vikings’ male cheerleaders just clapped back at homophobic right-wing critics in the best, most unbothered way possible.

In the past week, conservative commentators, right-wing athletes and celebrities have thrown a strop on social media about male cheerleaders in the NFL.

Former popular actor Kevin Sorbo, who kissed a man in Meet the Spartans (2008) – often ranked among the worst films ever made – said: “I’ve been a Vikings fan all my life… sigh. I need a team now.”

Antonio Brown, the former NFL wide receiver who has faced numerous legal troubles — ranging from reckless driving to sexual assault and domestic violence — thought he delivered a stinger with the following tweet: “F****t of the Day.”

Despite cheerleading’s origins as an all-male activity in the late 1800s and early 1900s, Minnesota Vikings stars Blaize Shiek and Louie Conn have been bombarded with homophobic backlash.

On 17 August, the pair clapped back in style with a joint Instagram post, smiling in their cheer uniforms alongside the caption: “Wait… did someone say our name?”

The comments section quickly filled with praise from Vikings fans, many highlighting the importance of male cheerleaders “at a time when [LGBTQIA+] rights are being threatened”. One wrote: “There’s no louder activism than being loud and proud. You guys are f**ing amazing!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Blaize Shiek (@blaize_shiek)

“The both of you are heroes to people and kids everywhere,” said another. “Keep being awesome.”

A third commented: “My son was so excited to see you at the game today. He is 11 and turned to me, “Mom, look! There are boy cheerleaders! How cool!” He is not a dancer at all. He loves sports and sees how important it is for people to follow their passions wherever it leads them.

“Seeing his excited face was priceless.”

Vikings has also defended Shiek and Conn, writing in a statement that “every member of the Minnesota Vikings Cheerleaders program has an impressive dance background and went through the same rigorous audition process.”

They added: “We support all our cheerleaders and are proud of the role they play as ambassadors of the organization.”

As of writing, 12 NFL teams have incorporated male cheerleaders: Minnesota Vikings, Baltimore Ravens, Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, New England Patriots, Tennessee Titans, Indianapolis Colts, Kansas City Chiefs, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Carolina Panthers.

Leading the pack, the Baltimore Ravens feature 19 male cheerleaders as of 2025.