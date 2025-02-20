Mid-Century Modern: Matt Bomer confirms season one has wrapped filming

The first season of Hulu’s new gay sitcom Mid-Century Modern has finally wrapped up production.

The exciting news was confirmed in an Instagram post by Matt Bomer, who stars in the series alongside Nathan Lane, Nathan Lee Graham and the late Linda Lavin.

“That’s a wrap on season one of Mid-Century Modern! This show was a dream come true for me in so many ways,” the Fellow Travellers star wrote alongside a picture of the cast and crew.

“I’m going to have to make a new bucket list! I can’t wait for you all to see it. Midcentury Modern is coming to @hulu soon!”

It didn’t take long for fans to express their excitement in Bomer’s comment section, with one person writing: “@mattbomer in his Multi-Cam era! We are here for it!”

Another fan commented: “Congratulations to you & the entire cast & crew, Matt!! Super excited for this show!!”

The recent Mid-Century Modern news comes nearly two months after the tragic death of Lavin.

In a Decemeber statement to Deadline, a representative for the legendary talent confirmed that her passing stemmed from complications from recently discovered lung cancer.

Before her death, Lavin had shot seven of the 10 episodes and was set to return in January to complete filming.

As of writing, there is no word on how Lavin’s heartbreaking passing will be addressed in the show.

Described as the gay equivalent to the iconic Golden Girls series, Mid-Century Modern follows “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

As mentioned, Bomer, Lane, Graham, and Lavin will star in the upcoming series and portray characters Bunny, Jerry, Arthur, and Sybil, respectively.

According to Hulu’s character descriptions, Bunny is a “successful businessman with one foot in retirement” who is “forever in search of love, but he first has to be convinced he’s worthy of it”.

Bomer’s character Jerry ditched the Mormon Church and his marriage in his early 20s “after his wife informed him and the rest of the congregation that he was a homosexual.

“Now a latter-day saint in the literal sense of the term, Jerry is pure of heart. He is also hard of body and soft of head. ”

Graham’s Arthur is a “dignified, elegant fashion industry veteran who believes that life will never quite match the grace and panache that would exist if only he were in charge.”

And finally, Sybil’s “strengths are her weaknesses: wise, caring, and iconoclastic – which sometimes means she’s critical, smothering and amoral”.

Fortunately, fans won’t have to wait too long to watch the Max Mutchnick and David Kohan-created series.

All ten episodes of Mid-Century Modern are scheduled to drop on Hulu on 28 March.