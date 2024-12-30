Mid-Century Modern: Linda Lavin reportedly had 3 episodes left to film before tragic death

Tony winner and TV icon Linda Lavin tragically passed away before filming the last three episodes of Hulu’s Mid-Century Modern.

On 29 December, Deadline announced that the beloved talent had died at the age of 87.

In a statement to the news outlet, a representative for Lavin confirmed that her unexpected death stemmed from complications from recently discovered lung cancer.

Before her passing, the Alice talent was set to star in Hulu’s forthcoming series Mid-Century Modern alongside Nathan Lane, Matt Bomer and Nathan Lee Graham.

Created by Max Mutchnick and David Kohan, the multi-camera show follows “three best friends — gay gentlemen of a certain age – who, after an unexpected death, decide to spend their golden years living together in Palm Springs where the wealthiest one lives with his mother.

“As a chosen family, they prove that no matter how hard things get, there’s always someone around to remind you it would be better if you got your neck done.”

According to The Wrap, Lavin had already filmed the first seven episodes of Mid-Century Modern and was set to shoot the last three episodes in mid-January.

As of writing, there is no word on how Lavin’s heartbreaking passing will impact the show moving forward.

In a joint statement to Variety, Mutchnick and Kohan paid tribute to the Drama Desk Award winner, describing the work they created with the late talent as “one of the highlights” of their careers.

“She was a magnificent actress, singer, musician and heat-seeking missile with a joke. But more significantly, she was a beautiful soul,” they said.

“She made our days better. The entire staff and crew will miss her beyond measure. We are better for having known her.”

After making her debut in the late 1950s, Lavin carved out an exceptional career within the entertainment industry.

From starring in various critically acclaimed Broadway shows to dominating the television sphere with her hit CBS series Alice, the 9JKL star solidified her status as a legendary and dynamic actress.

Over the last few years, Lavin had been booked and busy, landing lead roles in plays, films and various TV shows – including Santa Clarita Diet, The Good Wife, B Positive and Netflix’s newly released comedy, No Good Deed.

Earlier this month, the Elsbeth star opened up to PEOPLE about her career and future while attending the No Good Deed premiere.

When asked if she would take on more Hollywood projects in the future, Lavin told the news outlet: “That’s pretty much where the career is flowing right now.

“And I did a play a couple of years ago in New York, almost two years ago, so that recently, off-Broadway, and it was a limited run, which I enjoy.”

Lavin also expressed gratitude for her husband, Steve Bakunas, and her “very rich and full life,” adding: “I’m thrilled to show up at this time in my life. I’m really grateful.”

A release date for Mid-Century Modern is yet to be announced – stay tuned for further updates.