Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt to go head-to-head in The Devil Wears Prada sequel

Gird! Your! F**king! Loins! Meryl Streep and Emily Blunt have been confirmed to reprise their iconic roles in a sequel to The Devil Wears Prada.

According to reports from both Puck and Variety, the sequel is officially in the works at Disney and will see the return of screenwriter Aline Brosh McKenna.

It will reportedly follow Miranda Priestly (Streep) as she tries to navigate her career “amid the decline of traditional magazine publishing”, where she goes head-to-head with Blunt’s character Emily, now a “high-powered executive for a luxury group with advertising dollars that Priestly desperately needs.”

As of writing, it hasn’t been confirmed whether Anne Hathaway will return as Andy Sacks, the aspiring journalist who is hired as a personal assistant to Miranda, the editor-in-chief of Runway Magazine.

However, she seemed to deny her participation in a potential sequel earlier this year when she told E! that she doesn’t think a “continuation of that story is probably ever gonna happen”.

News of a sequel arrives after Streep, Hathaway and Blunt reunited at the 2024 SAG Awards, where they quoted iconic lines from the coming-of-age drama while presenting an award.

The original 2006 film, based on Lauren Weisbeger’s best-selling novel of the same name, received universal critical acclaim and grossed over $326 million at the box office.

Streep earned a Golden Globe Award for her performance, as well as an Academy Award nomination.

Also starring Stanley Tucci, Simon Baker, Adrian Grenier, Gisele Bündchen, Tracie Thoms, Rich Sommer, Daniel Sunjata and James Naughton, The Devil Wears Prada has since been recognised as a classic – particularly within the LGBTQIA+ community.

Elton John recently adapted the film as a West End musical, with Ugly Betty icon Vanessa Williams stepping into the role of Miranda Priestly.

While we patiently wait for more news on the sequel, revisit one of the film’s most iconic scenes here or below.