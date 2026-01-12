Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang address backlash over comments about Jasmine Crockett

Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang have responded to the backlash over their comments regarding Democratic U.S. Rep. Jasmine Crockett.

On the latest episode of their Las Culturistas podcast, the two Fire Island actors discussed the current state of politics, including their unfiltered thoughts on the Democratic Party’s strategy for the 2028 presidential election and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

“Anytime a politician is making it too obviously about themselves, I’m already done,” Rogers exclaimed.

The conversation then shifted to Texas-based politician Jasmine Crockett, who’s currently campaigning for a seat in the U.S. Senate.

“And don’t waste your money on Jasmine Crockett. Do not do it,” Rogers said while looking into the camera, with Yang adding: “I must agree.”

Rogers went on to clarify that he wasn’t being “fatalist” about the democrats’ chances in the upcoming elections before revisiting his comments about Crockett.

“Let me just qualify the Jasmine Crockett thing. She’s not going to win a Senate seat in Texas, you guys. If Beto O’Rourke couldn’t do it, Jasmine Crockett is not going to do it,” he continued.

“It’s nothing against her. It’s just that she is a politician and that she is very well defined already, and I think, it’s my opinion, that we are going to need someone who is less defined at this moment that rises up.”

Following the episode’s release, Rogers and Yang received backlash for their comments on social media, with some critics upset that the two weighed in on a topic that doesn’t impact them, as they are not Texas residents.

At the same time, others accused the pair of not being helpful and parroting racist and misogynistic talking points.

On Saturday (10 January), Rogers and Yang took to their respective Instagram stories to address the backlash and apologise for their comments.

“Hey, everybody. I hear the response, and I am taking every bit of it to heart, I promise. Transparency and candour matter to me, especially on the podcast,” Rogers wrote.

“I’m a very progressive person who cares deeply about winning these elections, but my phrasing was not right. I will be more thoughtful! I really do promise. I have great respect and admiration for Rep. Crockett, and I regret that my words suggested otherwise. I just want us to win, and I will be better at finding ways to help.”

In a separate Instagram story, Yang reposted Rogers’ statement alongside a caption that read: “Should not have cursorily weighed in on this. Understanding the platform and will use it more responsibly.”

As of this writing, Crockett has not released a statement on the matter.