Agatha All Along: Joe Locke and Aubrey Plaza are perfection in bonkers first trailer

Disney Plus has unleashed the first wild trailer for Agatha All Along.

The upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series stars Kathryn Hahn as the villainous spellcaster Agatha Harkness, who fans were first introduced to in WandaVision (2021).

According to a synopsis from Disney Plus, the series follows Agatha as she “finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell.

“Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…”

Agatha All Along also stars LGBTQIA+ fan-favourites such as Joe Locke (Heartstopper) as aforementioned “Teen”, Aubrey Plaza (Happiest Season), Patti LuPone (American Horror Story), Ali Ahn (The Other Two) and Debra Jo Rupp (That ’70’s Show), who reprises her role as Sharon Davis/Mrs Hart from WandaVision.

Additional cast members include Sasheer Zamata (Woke), Maria Dizzia (13 Reasons Why), Paul Adelstein (Prison Break), Miles Gutierrez-Riley (The Wilds) and Okwui Okpokwasili (Exorcist: Believer).

Interestingly, Locke has been confirmed to play Billy Caplan, a familiar who is described as a “gay teen with a dark sense of humour”. Billy is also known as Wiccan, the son of Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch (Elizabeth Olsen) and one of the most prominent gay characters in Marvel Comics.

Following the events of WandaVision, the trailer reveals that Agatha has been doomed to live her own nightmare by the Scarlet Witch in a gritty, detective-style drama.

After meeting a witch called Rio Vidal (Plaza), who helps her break free from the “distorted spell”, we’re introduced to Agatha’s new gang – including Wiccan and LuPone’s new witch Lilia Calderu – as well as several demonic entities.

Plaza’s quintessentially deadpan sense-of-humour is on display in the trailer’s final moments as she confronts a possessed, zombified creature, who subsequently corners a sobbing Wiccan into a corner.

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along premiere 19 September in the UK on Disney Plus. Watch the bonkers first trailer here or below.