Marlon Wayans on supporting his trans child: ‘I’m gonna love my baby regardless’

Marlon Wayans continues to demonstrate what true trans allyship looks like.

Back in November 2023, the beloved comedian and actor expressed his “complete unconditional love” for his trans son Kai and his gender identity on the Breakfast Club podcast.

Since that fateful day, Wayans has used his platform to advocate for his son and the LGBTQIA+ community as a whole.

During his recent appearance on the We In Miami podcast, the Scary Movie star offered further insight into his support for Kai, revealing that he wasn’t expecting to become a spokesperson for parents of trans children.

“I just did what my natural instinct as a father… [which] is to protect my child,” he explained.

“People can judge and say what they want, but at the end of the day, that’s my child, and I’m going to love my baby regardless of what anybody says, and they should be allowed to have anonymity and enjoy their life exactly the way they want to enjoy it.”

Wayans went on to say that “you can’t beat the gay out of somebody or hypnotise somebody to not be transgender,” adding: “You just gotta accept and love them.”

Elsewhere in the podcast, the HIM star praised Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union for their continued support of their trans daughter Zaya Wade and the community.

“I think when you’ve gone through the process, everyone can try and judge, but until you’re a parent of a trans child, take a seat,” he continued.

“You don’t know what you’re talking about. You don’t understand what we struggle with. It’s not instant acceptance, but I call them evolved because that’s what you’re supposed to do.

“You’re supposed to align yourself with your children because you want your children ultimately to be happy and try to make them happy and comfortable in their skin because you want them to live a nice, happy life.“

Towards the end of his statement, Wayans lauded Union and Wade for “showing up for their child‘ and being a “great example for Black people.“

“Black family is important… and we need more heroes like that, more examples like that.“

As previously mentioned, Wayans has been a steadfast supporter of his son, Kai, over the past few years.

Back in February, the White Chicks star read former hit-maker Soulja Boy for filth after the latter spewed hate towards Kai on X/Twitter.

“If @souljaboy had a career, he could get cancelled for this type of slander. Luckily, he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

The Scary Movie 2 star refused to let him breathe with the following tweets: “Hey @souljaboy my child had top surgery and still has more chest than you”; “Tell me @souljaboy didn’t smoke c***k. Look at the hot c***kpipe burns on his lips. And them teeth look like they sayin’ “I’ll suck yo d**k“.“

The year prior, Wayans pushed back against the homophobes who took issue with his Pride Month post on Instagram.

“I hope I lose EVERY FOLLOWER that is ignorant, small and full of hate. I don’t f**k with that type of energy. Let’s just keep 100. I don’t f**k with you, so don’t f**k with me. Respects #bye.”

