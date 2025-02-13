“You don’t have a career”: Marlon Wayans destroys Soulja Boy for disrespecting his trans son

Marlon Wayans is reading former hit-maker Soulja Boy for filth.

The comedian and rapper have been embroiled in a feud ever since Wayans called him out for performing at the Crypto Ball in celebration of Donald Trump’s presidential inauguration.

Boy, whose last seven albums failed to chart in any territory, then directed his vitriol towards Wayans’ transgender son Kai, in which he called him a t-slur “that suck d**k”. He added: “That f****t s**t run in the family huh? @MarlonWayans no wonder u like dressing up as a b***h it’s in ur blood.”

Wayans hit back: “If @souljaboy had a career he could get canceled for this type of slander. Luckily he ain’t been relevant since 2007.”

The Scary Movie star refused to let him breathe with the following tweets: “Hey @souljaboy my child had top surgery and still has more chest than you”; “Tell me @souljaboy didn’t smoke c***k. Look at the hot c***kpipe burns on his lips. And them teeth look like they sayin’ “I’ll suck yo d**k”.”

Wayans seemingly halted the feud, saying he was returning to “writing another classic” in the form of Scary Movie 6, which is due to cinemas on 12 June 2026. Meanwhile, Boy shared links to his new single ‘Do Numbers’, which has – as noted by fans – failed to do numbers.

In November 2023, Wayans expressed his “complete unconditional love” for Kai and his gender identity on the Breakfast Club podcast. He also revealed that he was working on a new comedy special that will chronicle his journey with Kai.

“Skittles, or Rainbow Child, is about my daughter – I have a daughter that transitioned into a son,” said Wayans. “My daughter Amai is now Kai. And so I talk about the transition. Not their transition, but my transition as a parent going from ignorance and denial to complete unconditional love and acceptance.

“I think there’s a lot of parents out there that need to have that message, and I know. I’m dealing with it. It was a very painful situation for me. But, man, it’s one of the best, funniest hours I could possibly imagine.”

And, last year, Wayans continued to showcase his support for Kai – and the entire LGBTQIA+ community – when he uploaded a heartwarming Instagram post for Pride Month.

In the face of anti-LGBTQIA+ backlash, the White Chicks star remained defiant in his support for queer people, writing: ““I hope I lose EVERY FOLLOWER that is ignorant, small and full of hate. I don’t f**k with that type of energy. Let’s just keep 100. I don’t f**k with you, so don’t f**k with me. Respects #bye.”