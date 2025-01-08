“Mama’s had enough!”: RuPaul shades Drag Race season 2 winner Tyra Sanchez

RuPaul has seemingly hit back at Drag Race season two winner Tyra Sanchez after her vile posts about The Vivienne.

Earlier this week, it was tragically announced that the UK season one champion had passed away. Following the heartbreaking news, thousands of fans and Drag Race alumni led emotional tributes and celebrated The Vivienne’s enduring legacy within the franchise and the entertainment industry.

RuPaul also joined “the entire Drag Race universe in mourning the loss” of the iconic performer, who he described as an “incredibly talented queen and a lovely human being”.

Meanwhile, Tyra took to X (formerly Twitter) to spread hate about The Vivienne and mock her death.

Her comments were branded as “vile”, “disgusting” and “twisted”, with season 13 and All Stars 8 alum Kandy Muse responding: “I’ve defended you for years but now you can absolutely go fuck yourself and if our path were to ever cross it’s absolutely on sight bitch, it’s not a threat it’s a promise. you disgusting person.”

Now, it appears that even RuPaul has – in the words of The Vivienne’s season one sister Crystal – “had enough nonsense” from Tyra. In an Instagram post, the Emmy-winning host shared a clip from the season two finale acting challenge, where she is seen slapping Tyra across the face.

The post was met with praise from queens such as A’Whora, Alexis Saint Pete, Alyssa Hunter, Amanda Tori Meating, Aquaria, Dahlia Sin, Flor, Grag Queen, Jan, Jasmine Kennedie, Jiggly Caliente, Kandy, Kori King, Le Fil, Mariana Stars, Mrs. Kasha Davis, Victoria Scone, Vinegar Strokes and Visa.

“GET HER AGAIN FOR ME MAMMA!!!” wrote Shea Couleé, while Trinity K. Bonet said: “No, let me do it ma.. you got a lot to lose just come get me out.”

Denali commented: “LOLLL GET HERRRR.”

See the post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul (@rupaulofficial)

It was recently announced that RuPaul’s DragCon UK 2025, taking place 10 and 11 January, will include a memorial booth for The Vivienne.

“As we all move through this weekend together, we know that many of us will want to celebrate The Vivienne by sharing condolences with those close to her,” the event revealed in a statement.

“Please be mindful that we all process and experience grief differently and some people might not be ready yet to talk about the loss of someone important to them.”

The booth will be present for fans to “share condolences, and speak about it if they’re ready”.

Visit here to read all the powerful tributes to The Vivienne.