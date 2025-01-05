Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne dies, aged 32

Tributes have poured in following the sudden and tragic death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne.

On 5 January, The Vivienne’s publicist Simon Jones announced “with immense sadness” that the legendary drag performer, birth name James Lee Williams, “passed this weekend” at the age of 32.

“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” Jones said in a statement. “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.

“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”

Jones’ post was met with shock and sadness from thousands of fans, celebrities and Drag Race alumni such as Ashley Roberts, Bianca Del Rio, Bimini, Bosco, Crystal, Harriet Rose, Jonbers Blonde, Kitty Scott-Claus, Marisha Wallace, Michelle Visage and Tayce.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Simon Jones (@simonjonespr)

In a separate Instagram post, Visage described the news as “heartbreaking”.

“I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point,” she wrote.

“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.

“Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.”

Visage ended her post with the following: “I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michelle Visage (@michellevisage)

In addition to Visage’s heartbreaking statement, Drag Race’s official social media accounts wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration.

“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”

The Vivienne rose to fame as the winner of the first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. Three years later, she made an iconic return for All Stars 7, the franchise’s first winners’ season, making history in the process as the first international contestant to crossover to the U.S. series.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race (@rupaulsdragrace)

Following her victory, The Vivienne quickly became one of the UK’s most recognisable drag entertainers, with appearances on shows such as Celebrity Juice, Emmerdale, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Karaoke Club, and I Like to Watch UK.

In 2023, she made history again as the first drag artist to compete on Dancing on Ice, where she placed third.

Our hearts go out to The Vivienne’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.

See below for more tributes.

