Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne dies, aged 32

Tributes have poured in following the sudden and tragic death of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK champion The Vivienne.
On 5 January, The Vivienne’s publicist Simon Jones announced “with immense sadness” that the legendary drag performer, birth name James Lee Williams, “passed this weekend” at the age of 32.
“James was an incredibly loved, warm-hearted and amazing person,” Jones said in a statement. “Their family are heartbroken at the loss of their son, brother and uncle. They are so proud of the wonderful things James achieved in their life and career.
“We will not be releasing any further details. We please ask that James’s family are given the time and privacy they now need to process and grieve.”
Jones’ post was met with shock and sadness from thousands of fans, celebrities and Drag Race alumni such as Ashley Roberts, Bianca Del Rio, Bimini, Bosco, Crystal, Harriet Rose, Jonbers Blonde, Kitty Scott-Claus, Marisha Wallace, Michelle Visage and Tayce.
In a separate Instagram post, Visage described the news as “heartbreaking”.
“I don’t know how to say how I feel. My darling @thevivienne_ we go back to when I started coming over here to the UK. You were always there, always laughing, always giving, always on point,” she wrote.
“Your laughter, your wit, your talent, your drag. I loved all of it but I loved your friendship most of all. You were a beacon to so many.
“Seeing you make your West End debut was amazing for me to witness your dream come true right in front of my eyes, I’m the lucky one to have known you and to have laughed together with you so many times.”
Visage ended her post with the following: “I love you my darling. You will be so missed my lovely. May your light shine fiercely, forever. RIP MY ANGEL fly high.”
In addition to Visage’s heartbreaking statement, Drag Race’s official social media accounts wrote: “We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of The Vivienne. Her talent, humor, and dedication to the art of drag was an inspiration.
“She will be dearly missed, but her legacy will live on as a beacon of creativity and authenticity – she embodied what it means to be a true champion. Our hearts go out to her family and fans during this difficult time.”
The Vivienne rose to fame as the winner of the first-ever season of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK in 2019. Three years later, she made an iconic return for All Stars 7, the franchise’s first winners’ season, making history in the process as the first international contestant to crossover to the U.S. series.
Following her victory, The Vivienne quickly became one of the UK’s most recognisable drag entertainers, with appearances on shows such as Celebrity Juice, Emmerdale, Celebrity Mastermind, Celebrity Karaoke Club, and I Like to Watch UK.
In 2023, she made history again as the first drag artist to compete on Dancing on Ice, where she placed third.
Our hearts go out to The Vivienne’s friends and family during this incredibly difficult time.
This is so truly saddening. She made so many people happy and brought such light to this world. She will always be an icon. https://t.co/ZNvTbNi8BO
— Megami thee Stallion™️ (@MegamiNYC) January 5, 2025
IN SHOCK 😓💔
Rest In Peace Sister @THEVIVIENNEUK https://t.co/Yylcu2NV0e
— ALYSSA HUNTER✨ (@TheAlyssaHunter) January 5, 2025
Such sad news. So young, so talented, so crazy we’ve lost a star so early. Sending love to all of Viv’s friends and family, and to all of you 🫶 https://t.co/3GVpKi7GWu
— Le Fil 🎙️ (@iamLeFil) January 5, 2025
Ughhhh The Viv. Heartbreaking. She was truly fantastic. ❤️❤️❤️
— Detox… (@TheOnlyDetox) January 5, 2025
Completely gutted 💔 The world knew you for your immaculate poise, your immeasurable talent, and unbelievable beauty, but today we lost so much more. Thank you for your compassion, humanity, and your punk rock fighting spirit. Save me some mcfries in the next life sister pic.twitter.com/xbHqq0VurY
— Yvie Oddly (blue checkmark) (@OddlyYvie) January 5, 2025
— Pop Base (@PopBase) January 5, 2025
In memory of the legendary The Vivienne. Here’s one of their utterly incredible comedic one liners. They will be forever missed. What a talent 💔🕊️ #thevivienne pic.twitter.com/L3i1sKHTNc
— James Delamare (@JamesDelamare) January 5, 2025
I’m speechless. Rest in peace The Vivienne, the kindest heart and talent like we’ve never seen. The impact you made on, not just drag, but the world will never be forgotten.
— Kyran Winner Thrax (@kyranthrax) January 5, 2025
I'm floored by this news of The Vivienne, so sad. She really was the apex of respecting classic drag & modernising it for her own. From winning the ambassador competition & her cameo on S8 to then holding her own in a stacked all winners season. Beyond talent. Rest in peace 🤍 pic.twitter.com/Zd4yUrRehS
— 𝑆𝐼𝐴𝑁 𝑇𝐻𝑌𝑀𝐸𝑆 🫧 (@SianThymes) January 5, 2025
I think I speak for all when I say that The Vivienne was such a light in this community. Such a raw, funny, and incredibly talented queen. Never will I forget all the joy shes brought me and I’m sure many fans around the globe.
We will always adore you Viv 💔 pic.twitter.com/2nM1wJZGS4
— Agora Lopez (@agora_lopez) January 5, 2025
And this will forever be one of my favorite videos of The Vivienne.
May she rest in peace. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YqVmPUTBrE
— juelz (@juelzxx) January 5, 2025
Absolutely tragic news. The Vivienne was such a smart and accomplished performer who brought together elements of trad and modern UK drag in a really fun, fresh, exhilarating way. RIP Queen 👑 https://t.co/Z5Xz9caEIz
— Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) January 5, 2025
Incredibly devastating news… The Vivienne was such an immense talent & to say she will be missed is an understatement. RIP icon. https://t.co/0G2LX32x53
— Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) January 5, 2025
I’ve just seen the news and I am beyond heartbroken. I honestly don’t know what to say, The Vivienne was a shining star of immense talent and an incredible representative of the past, present & future of British drag. This is a colossal loss to the community. RIP darling 💖👑 pic.twitter.com/l25d7Mm5ux
— DragZilla (@drag_zilla) January 5, 2025
The Vivienne was such an understated talent. She made her art look effortless, and yet always powerful. What sad news for an artist who really seemed to be hitting their stride.
My heart goes out to her loved ones, and to the ones that loved her, too.
💜😔
— Uma Gahd (@HouseOfGahd) January 5, 2025
Sad news that winner of the first season of RuPauls Drag UK, The Vivienne, has died at the age of 32. Thoughts are with James’ family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/k1ghrgR8Ys
— Jason Reid (@JasonReidUK) January 5, 2025
RIP to The Vivienne, one of the most talented queens to ever compete on any Drag Race franchise. Such an amazing talent and soul.
Such a tragic loss. pic.twitter.com/Yls7IF0lac
— ☆LO☆ (@ayoooitslo) January 5, 2025
The Vivienne was one of the most talented queens, even long before they were on television.
Then their run on All Winners was so excellent and yet still didn’t feel like a victory lap, they had so much more to display to the world.
This is so shocking.
— Ste, I Fear xx (@lionkingbitches) January 5, 2025
One of the funniest drag queens there is 😞 rest in peace The Vivienne pic.twitter.com/G9d2LIr1FW
— Kim What (@ilovedinoman) January 5, 2025
one of my favourite drag race moments ever, rest in peace The Vivienne pic.twitter.com/0PYQHMLOPK
— bethany (@kimwexlcrs) January 5, 2025
the vivienne was one of the funniest, most talented queens on any version of drag race. her run on all stars 7 was iconic and this moment alone will always be one of my favorites. rest in peace queen, you will be forever missed 😔🤍 pic.twitter.com/7OpmHLdjqT
— carlos (@svlmonskinrolls) January 5, 2025
Shocked to hear we’ve lost a true powerhouse of talent. RIP The Vivienne, I hope you cause carnage with Pete 💔 pic.twitter.com/qAVWC9W8zB
— Jesse RT (@Jetsam_Shoes) January 5, 2025
News about The Vivienne has hit my hard, the epitome of UK drag and such a phenomenal talent. I am so sad 💔 pic.twitter.com/ZPtmTm3Xpy
— karl 🪩 (@karldenniss) January 5, 2025
The loss of The Vivienne will truly be felt here in Liverpool, she will forever be loved, what a funny, talented, beautiful and inspiring soul ❤️🕊
The first and forever glorious first UK Drag Race Super Star, a star that will continue to shine brightly 🌟 pic.twitter.com/B8tupXrKSh
— 🎙 Twi (VA) 🌙 (@twilightsquire) January 5, 2025
The news about The Vivienne is so sad. What an amazing performer. Such a loss. Rest in peace gorgeous xxx
— R Y L A N (@Rylan) January 5, 2025