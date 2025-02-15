“Can’t wait to share it with you”: Madonna teases Confessions on a Dance Floor sequel

Madonna has announced plans to continue one of her most beloved music eras for M15.

On 13 February, the pop music icon sent fans into a frenzy when she teased a sequel to her hit 2005 album, Confessions on a Dance Floor.

“My Valentine’s Day gift to all my fans is to let you know I’m putting my heart and soul into my new music, and I can’t wait to share it with you!! Confessions Part 2,” she wrote on Instagram.

Madonna’s post also included a slide show of her working in the studio with family and friends while the opening of ‘Future Lovers’ plays in the background.

Naturally, fans flocked to Madge’s comment section to express their excitement for the news.

One user wrote: “I USED TO PRAY FOR TIMES LIKE THIS.”

Another fan commented: “OH MY FCKING GOD THIS IS THE BEST THING THAT WILL HAPPEN IN ALL OF 2025 THANK YOU QUEEN.”

A third fan added: “We need to be on the dancefloor now more than ever!!! Mother will provide.”

Madonna’s latest post comes a few months after she announced her creative reunion with music creative Stuart Price – one of the leading producers of the first Confessions on a Dance Floor album.

“Working on new music with Stuart Price. These past few months has been medicine for my soul. Songwriting and making music is the one area where I don’t need to ask anyone for their permission,” she wrote.

New music isn’t the only thing Madonna is cooking up.

Back in November, the Grammy-winning talent addressed the future of her highly anticipated biopic, which was reportedly cancelled in 2023.

“After struggling for days in LA, listening to producers and agents tell me why I couldn’t make my film (I’ve been working on it for 4 years!!!),” she wrote on Instagram.

“Downsize, downscale, think smaller, they say. I realized that everything in my life is going to be challenged—no easy rides for me. I guess I should be grateful.. it forces me to think outside of the box. I did not have a normal life. I cannot make this in the normal way.”

Madonna also praised her “creative friends” in LA, who she said gave her the fuel to keep pushing forward.

“We cannot shrink and make ourselves smaller. If you want something badly enough in life – the whole universe will conspire to help you get it,” she continued.

Toward the end of her statement, Madonna questioned whether her life story should be made into a TV show or a feature film.

“Think before you answer,” she added.

From Confessions Part 2 to her potential biopic TV show or film, the next few years are set to be very busy for Madonna.