Luke Macfarlane reveals his biggest turn on: “I find it really sexy”

Luke Macfarlane has opened up about his romantic and sexual preferences – and, as expected, fans are lapping it up.

The fan-favourite actor recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen alongside Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne to promote the second season of their Apple TV+ series Platonic.

During Cohen’s “Pillow Talk” segment — in which guests are asked “lovey-dovey” questions to get to know them better — Byrne and Macfarlane revealed their first celebrity crushes, respectively: Kylie Minogue and Mark Wahlberg.

When asked to rate their romantic sides on a scale of 1–10, Byrne admitted she’s “not that much of a romantic” and gave herself a three. Macfarlane agreed, saying, “I share that with [Byrne], I’m not [romantic].”

Cohen then quizzed Macfarlane on his “oddest turn-on.” After a chuckle, he revealed: “I like sticky-outy ears. I find it really sexy when a guy has sticky-outy ears.”

When Cohen pointed out that fellow gay actor Russell Tovey fits the bill, the Bros star confirmed: “Russell Tovey has sticky-outy ears.”

Finally, Cohen asked him to describe himself as a lover in three words. Macfarlane’s answer? “Listen, touch, kiss.”

In the comments section on YouTube, one fan pointed out how Macfarlane’s partner, alpine skier Hig Roberts, “has the type of ears that he likes”.

“Oh I hope Russell Tovey sees this,” wrote another, with a third hilariously saying: “I have those ears. What is his address?”

Watch Luke Macfarlane spill on his romantic and sexual sides below.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Platonic stars Byrne and Rogen as Sylvia and Will, former childhood best friends who reconnect as adults. Macfarlane plays Charlie, Sylvia’s lawyer husband.

Season two airs every Wednesday on Apple TV+ – the first three episodes are out now.