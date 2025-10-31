Luke Evans to make Broadway debut in The Rocky Horror Show

Luke Evans has been tapped to lead a new rendition of the beloved “science fiction double feature.”

On Wednesday (29 October), it was announced that the Welsh star would be making his Broadway debut in Roundabout Theatre Company’s revival of The Rocky Horror Show.

Directed by Oh, Mary!’s Sam Pinkleton, Evans has been cast as the iconic and maniacal Dr Frank-N-Futer, a role originated by the legendary Tim Curry.

The Dracula Untold actor is no stranger to lending his showstopping vocals to musicals. In 2017, he played Gaston in Disney’s live-action Beauty and the Beast.

Evans also starred in the West End productions of Rent and Avenue Q as Roger and an ensemble member, respectively.

As of this writing, additional cast members have not been announced.

In a press release, Pinkleton expressed excitement for the upcoming revival and Evans’ involvement, describing it as an “honour of a lifetime.”

“I’m giddy to crack this untamable classic open with the razor-sharp Luke Evans at the centre. And I hope to do at Studio 54 what The Rocky Horror Show has done for people around the world for decades – open a dimension to another possible reality,” he exclaimed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Roundabout Theatre Company (@roundaboutnyc)

“It seriously is the honour of a lifetime to bring the feakiest people I’ve ever met into the freakiest theatre I’ve ever been in to revist the freakiest show there’s ever been. No pressure, of course.

“Rocky Horror is, to me, a sublime, ridiculous, giant-hearted act of love – a trashy little musical that means so many things to generations of tender weirdos with mascara streaming down their faces.”

Pinkleton went on to express his hopes of making something “joyous, unfathomable, straight from outer space.”

The original creator of The Rocky Horror Show, Richard O’Brien, also celebrated the upcoming production in a separate statement.

“It is music to my ears to hear that a cast of very fine actors is on its way to NYC in order to play let’s dress-up and make believe, sing and dance and uplift the hearts of all those who enjoy the gift of free-thinking and the pleasure of love. Break out the fishnets and let’s have a party,” he said.

The upcoming production of The Rocky Horror Show will be a limited engagement with previews beginning on 26 March 2026 and opening at Studio 54 on 23 April. Performances are currently scheduled to run until 21 June.

Alongside Pinkleton, the show will feature choreography by Ani Taj, music direction by Kris Kukul, costume design by David I Reynoso and set design by dots.

⁠For more information about tickets to The Rocky Horror Show, click here.