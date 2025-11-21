Lukas Gage spills on whether he’s a “gold star gay” and his current relationship status

Lukas Gage has peeled back the curtain even further on his sexuality and love life.

On 21 November, the Euphoria actor appeared on Owen Thiele’s podcast, In Your Dreams, where they discussed a range of topics, including his new memoir – I Wrote This For Attention – their friendship, and navigating Hollywood.

In addition to the aforementioned points, Gage gave further insight into his fluid sexuality after Thiele asked what percent gay he was.

“Oh my god, I said this in an interview… they were like ‘How gay are you?’ and I was like, ‘I’m pretty f**king gay. I got married to a guy on TV, and I don’t know how much gay[ier] I can get,’ he explained. “But they were like, ‘Are you gold star’ or whatever, and I was like, ‘No, I’m not gold star.'”

When Thiele asked if Gage had ever had sex with a girl, the latter said yes before adding, “Multiple. Many. Still do every once in a while.”

“What, this is gorgeous!” the Adults star exclaimed in response.

While Gage confirmed that he still has sex with women from time to time, he said that he can’t go past physical intimacy with them.

“But I emotionally can’t. There’s something that disconnects that was probably why I was such a horrible boyfriend to all the girlfriends I had until I was like 20,“ he explained.

“Yeah. So the fact that I got married to a man is pretty gay. But then, yeah, there’s a little part of me that you know [is straight]. I mean, it’s also gay that I like titties.”

The pair went on to discuss Gage’s TV wedding to hair stylist Chris Appleton, which featured a performance from gay icon Shania Twain.

“You getting married on national TV is probably the gayest thing I’ve ever heard,“ Thiele exclaimed, resulting in Gage replying: “It’s the gayest thing about me, I think.”

When asked if the wedding experience was always a dream of his, the Road House star only credited Shania’s performance.

“I mean, I always said ‘You’re Still The One’ was gonna be the song playing if I get married,” he added.

Elsewhere in the interview, Gage dished about his current relationship status, admitting that he may be newly single.

“I did. I don’t know what’s going on. I think it might’ve just ended,” he said.

After Thiele joked that he was the cause of Gage’s relationship ending, the latter went on to give further context on where he and the unidentified individual stand.

“To be honest, this was probably my fault, but I told him, I was like, you know, I was away in New York filming and doing this book thing, and he was like, ‘You’re not giving me enough attention,'” he explained.

“And I said, ‘Look, you’re an amazing guy,’ and I mean it. He was a really good guy, ‘And I don’t have the capacity to do that because with this press and this movie, I would be a bad boyfriend for you. I would love, and I know it’s unfair to say this, but can we revisit this,’ and I don’t think it’s… yeah.”

You can watch Lukas Gage’s full In Your Dreams interview with Owen Thiele, here or below.