‘We were bros’: Lukas Gage realised he was gay after sleeping with his neighbour

Lukas Gage has reminisced on when he came to terms with his sexuality.

The American actor, best known for roles on Euphoria, The White Lotus and You, recently appeared on the podcast Seek Treatment, hosted by writer and comedian Pat Regan and actress Catherine Cohen.

Gage told the hosts that his friend Cole teased him about his first appearance on the podcast because, when asked to describe who he was at the time, he said he was a “little surfer stoner boy from San Diego”.

“I think I was kind of like closeted still at the time that we interviewed,” said Gage, who was married to celebrity hair stylist Chris Appleton between April and November in 2023.

After being asked by Regan to open up about his coming out journey, Gage reminisced on when he auditioned for the role of Prince Eric in Sofia Coppola’s cancelled live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

In the audition, Gage was asked to be “vulnerable” or share “a secret”, to which he immediately started “bawling, talking about how I’m sleeping with my neighbour and hiding it from everybody, my whole family”.

Gage described his relationship with the neighbour as ‘bro’-like: “We would listen to records and play PlayStation together. I just kept coming over to his apartment.

“After a month or two he was like, ‘Alright, well I’m going to kiss you now.’ Then we dated for three years.”

Following his audition, he tearfully called his mum, who responded in the best way possible: “She was like, ‘Shut up, why are you crying? I’m coming up there right now and we’re having dinner with him.’ Then, we went out to dinner. We did the spicy challenge at Jitlada and I broke.”

Although he told the hosts that he was “obsessed” with his former girlfriends, it wasn’t until he met his neighbour that he realised he identifies as gay.

One girlfriend in particular, who resembled Lindsay Lohan and had a “Trust No Bitches” tattoo, questioned Gage on his sexuality in the middle of sex: “She was like, ‘I think you might be gay’.

“She’s like, ‘You’re definitely bi, maybe gay. I was like, ‘No I’m not!'”

You can watch Gage’s full interview on Seek Treatment here or below.

Gage currently stars in Netflix’s supernatural horror detective comedy, Dead Boy Detectives, as the Cat King.

Based on the DC Comics characters of the same name from Neil Gaiman and Matt Wagner, the series stars George Rexstrew and Jayden Revri as Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, best friends who decided to ditch the afterlife to remain on Earth to investigate supernatural crimes.

According to Netflix, Dead Boy Detectives is set in the same universe as The Sandman, another fantasy drama based on a comic book series from Gaiman.