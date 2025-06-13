‘Lots of sex’: Jason Isaacs reflects on working with Daniel Craig in Angels in America

Jason Isaacs has shared some cheeky behind-the-scenes details about playing Daniel Craig’s lover in Angels in America.

Back in 1993, The White Lotus star and Queer actor starred in the West End production of Tony Kushner’s critically acclaimed play.

Set in 1980s New York City, Angels in America follows an interconnected cast of characters as they navigate life, love, identity politics, and religion amid the HIV/AIDS crisis.

Craig played Joe Pitt, a closeted gay Mormon and clerk at the US Court of Appeals who leaves his wife for Louis Ironson, portrayed by Isaacs.

During a recent appearance on Jesse Tyler Ferguson’s podcast Dinner’s on Me, the Black Hawk Down actor opened up about his time starring in the beloved play, including his various NSFW scenes with Craig.

“I was actually anxious about having sex with him. I was anxious about it in rehearsals, and we were building up to it, and I was thinking, ‘At some point, I’m going to have to kiss…’ and Stephen Dillane, who played Prior [Walter], felt tense about it as I was tense about it,” he revealed.

“And then I started reading these weighty tones on the psychology of sexuality. I tried to intellectualise my way into it. I talked to my brother, who is a psychologist and my agent.”

While Isaacs was initially anxious about the role and everything it entailed, his worries vanished when he finally kissed Craig, describing the Glass Onion star as being “so easy with it.”

“Then I was easy with it. And we were really easy with each other’s bodies, and I thought, ‘Oh, it’s just that. Why did I build this up?’ And we had to lie naked under the sheet for an hour every night, and it was easy. It was never easy with Stephen because he was tense, so I was tense. But, Daniel, so easy.”

Isaacs went on to gush about Craig being the perfect actor for James Bond, adding that the latter was the only person he ever met who was “as or maybe more comfortable naked” than he was dressed.

“He’s very easy in his body,” The Patriot star continued before describing the Spectre star as a lovely man.

“And not that Stephen wasn’t easy, it was just… [Craig] was very comfortable with it, and so it made me comfortable with it,” he continued.

Towards the end of his statement, Isaacs revealed some of the cheeky and NSFW moments he shared with Craig behind the scenes and on stage.

“I used to drag him to the showers and make him have a shave because I got stubble rash off him,” the 62-year-old talent revealed. “We used to pinch each other’s bits under the sheet just to make each other laugh.”

Isaacs’s recent interview comes a few months after he went viral for his chaotic nude scene in The White Lotus season three.

Taking place in the fourth episode, a robe-clad Timothy Ratliff (Isaacs) is in the living room of his family’s hotel suite, silently reeling over his secret money laundering scandal and presumably groggy from taking lorazepam pills.

Midway through the group’s conversation, Timothy accidentally exposes his genitalia to his wife Victoria (Parker Posey) and three children, Saxon (Patrick Schwarzenegger), Piper (Sarah Catherine Hook), and Lochlan (Sam Nivola).

Naturally, the full frontal moment was a hit with viewers, with many wondering if Isaacs had gone au natural or used a prosthetic.

While the Peter Pan star has remained coy on whether his appendage in the show was real or fake, his on-screen kids didn’t leave fans in the dark.

“That wasn’t his real penis,” Nivola revealed to TV Insider. In the same interview, Hook added: “It was a prosthetic. It was really funny. He was very excited to do it. I think he took pride in the prosthetic.”

Check out Isaacs’ full Dinner’s On Me interview here.