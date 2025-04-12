Looking’s Russell Tovey shows off his huge biceps in steamy new shoot

Russell Tovey has blessed fans with a new, steamy, and immersive photoshoot.

For his spread with AnOther Magazine China, photographed by Jumbo Tsui, the Juice star showcased his impressive physique in an array of snapshots.

In one photo, a rugged Tovey unapologetically flexes his massive arms while wearing a sleeveless flannel shirt and a pair of turquoise leather plants.

A second shot features the Looking star – clad in black, grey and white workout gear – stretching his calves and quads.

Tovey also displays his push-up skills and a new angle of his impressive biceps in a black-and-white photo.

In addition to his immersive photoshoot, Tovey’s feature with AnOther Man China – titled The Beast of Imagination – included a captivating art house-inspired video that explores the different layers of the handsome actor’s psyche.

“How hard is it to truly listen? We strain to hear through other senses—to see sound, to smell it—even when the loudest cries are silent, waiting only for an open ear. Russell Tovey’s silent scream—will you hear it?” the publication wrote on Instagram.

Naturally, fans have swarmed Tovey’s Instagram comment section with thirst-fueled comments.

One person wrote: “Keep the armpit content coming.”

Another follower commented: “Looks like a good scratch n sniff moment.”

A third fan added: “This magazine just fulfilled a need I didn’t know I had.”

Tovey’s AnOther Man China feature comes a few months after his highly anticipated LGBTQIA+ drama, Plainclothes, made its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival.

Set in 1990s New York City and inspired by true events, the Carmen Emmi-directed romantic drama follows Lucas (Tom Blyth), a working-class undercover officer who is tasked with entrapping and apprehending gay men. However, things become complicated for Lucas when he finds himself attracted to one of his targets, Andrew (Tovey).

Additional cast includes Amy Forsyth, Christian Cooke, Maria Dizzia, John Bedford Lloyd, Gabe Fazio and Sam Asa Brownstein.

Following its premiere, Plainclothes received positive reviews from attending critics for its heartbreaking story and stunning chemistry between Blyth and Tovey.

In addition to the aforementioned feats, the feature earned the festival’s Special Jury Award for Ensemble cast.

While a worldwide release date for the film has yet to be announced, Tovey recently opened up to Vanity Fair about everything Plainclothes – including bringing the film’s “graphic“ sex scenes to life.

“I was like choreography, but it was so poetic. It’s a lot to ask of actors to do,“ he explained to the publication.

“The stuff that we are doing in it is so graphic – you know what’s happening. It’s beautifully filmed, and it’s romantic… There’s a lot of trust needed to create the dynamic that me and Tom have, and I think we both really committed to that straight away.“

To stay up to date on Plainclothes, click here.