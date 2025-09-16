Lil Nas X enters a treatment facility following his August arrest

Lil Nas X has entered an out-of-state treatment facility following his arrest last month.

The news was announced by the singer’s legal representation during his court hearing on Monday (15 September).

According to Rolling Stone, Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge Shellie Samuels approved Lil Nas X’s absence, revealing that she had adjusted the terms of his release to fall in line with his out-of-state care.

“Defendant is allowed to remain out of state as long as he remains in treatment. [If his] treatment changes, and he becomes an outpatient, then we’ll talk,” Samuels added.

In addition to adjusting the terms of the rapper’s release, the judge sealed off the details regarding his treatment.

Following the court hearing, one of Lil Nas X’s lawyers, Drew Findling, shared a statement to reporters about the new development.

“You heard the “treatment” word. We’re doing what is best for Montero from a personal standpoint and professional standpoint, but most importantly, for his well-being,” Findling said.

“He is surrounded by an amazing family, an amazing team of people that care about him and love him. And we’re just addressing those issues. It’s really as simple as that. He’s had a great life, and he’ll continue to have a great life. This is a bump that he’s going to get over.”

The recent news comes a few weeks after the ‘That’s What I Want’ singer – whose real name is Montero Hill – made headlines for his arrest and hospitalisation.

Before being taken into custody, Lil Nas X was spotted wandering along Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles, California, around 4 am on 21 August, per TMZ.

In a video obtained by the news outlet, the ‘Old Town Road’ artist was shown wearing a pair of underwear and cowboy boots, walking down the street while telling an unidentified person to “not be late to the party tonight” and to put the phone down.

Details were limited on how long he had been walking and what may have caused his behaviour.

However, the aforementioned publication revealed that he was later arrested for charging at responding police officers, before being transported to the hospital on suspicion of a potential overdose.

On 25 August, the ‘HOTBOX’ rapper was released from jail on $75,000 bail.

The 26-year-old currently faces four felony charges: three for battery with injury to an officer and one for resisting arrest, with the latter carrying a fine and sentence of up to three years. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

A day after his release, Lil Nas X took to his Instagram Story to share a brief update on the situation, assuring fans that he would be alright.

“Shit. That was f**king terrifying. That was terrifying. That was a terrifying last four days. But your girl is gonna be all right.”