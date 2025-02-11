New report alleges Liam Payne “struggled with his sexuality” before his death

A new report has suggested that Liam Payne grappled with his sexuality before his death.

On 16 October, the 31-year-old singer-songwriter tragically passed away after falling off a balcony in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Before his body was discovered in the hotel courtyard, police were alerted about an “aggressive man who could be under the effects of drugs and alcohol,” per The Guardian.

“Liam James Payne, composer and guitarist, former member of the band One Direction, died today after falling from the third floor of a hotel in Palermo,” local authorities revealed to news outlets.

Payne’s family also confirmed the news in an additional statement: “We are heartbroken. Liam will forever live in our hearts, and we’ll remember him for his kind, funny and brave soul.”

Over the last few months, new information about the heartbreaking situation and Payne’s life behind the scenes has been released to the public – including the alleged inner turmoil he faced over his sexuality.

According to a recent report from Rolling Stone, a handful of sources claimed that the ‘Teardrops’ singer “wrestled with his sexual identity, compounding his struggles and leading to risky behaviour.”

In addition to allegedly contributing to his abuse of drugs and alcohol, the report suggested that Payne’s sexuality woes impacted his relationship with his ex-fiancé, Maya Henry.

“Liam struggled with his sexuality. During his relationship with Maya, he sexted men,” one source claimed.

Another insider alleged that Henry ended their relationship in 2022 due to several reasons, including Payne “revealing sexting conversations with strangers to her by accidentally broadcasting them to their TV.”

While Henry refrained from addressing specific questions pertaining to Payne, she did submit a written statement to the publication that gave a general insight into their relationship.

“I knew there were parts of himself he was struggling with– parts of his identity he wasn’t ready to fully face, even within our relationship,” she wrote.

“In the end, it wasn’t just the betrayals or the addictions that broke us–it was the realization that I had spent years in something that was never what I thought it was. I don’t fault him for his struggles.”

The recent Rolling Stone report comes a week after the 67th Grammy Awards opened up their In Memoriam section with a video tribute to Payne.

The brief video featured clips of the beloved singer performing and interacting with fans. It also included a voice-over of Payne reflecting on his career.

“I never expected any of this to happen… I actually still think about it. We’ve done some amazing things,” the late singer said.

Shortly after the show concluded, fans shared their emotional responses to the heartwarming tribute on social media.

“I can’t even get myself to accept that he’s gone. I still feel like he’s here with us,” one person wrote on X/Twitter.

Another fan echoed similar sentiments, writing: “Why did this actually hit me so hard.. as someone who used to be a die hard directioner, I still haven’t processed his passing, and I’m still in shock to this day.”