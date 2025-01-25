“Let’s be serious”: Fans are saying the same thing about the latest Drag Race episode

This week’s episode of Drag Race season 17 featured the queens creating a commercial, and fans have a lot to say about it.

Spoilers ahead

For this week’s maxi-challenge, the 13 remaining queens – Arrietty, Hormona Lisa, Onya Nurve, Acacia Forgot, Joella, Kori King, Lana Ja’Rae, Lydia B Collins, Suzie Toot, Lexi Love, Crystal Envy, Jewels Sparkles, Sam Star – were asked to recreate iconic moments from past Drag Race seasons.

“Queens, for over 16 years, the queens of RuPaul’s Drag Race have created countless iconic moments. Now, it’s your chance to turn those memories into music,” RuPaul explained.

For this week’s maxi-challenge, you will be creating commercials for the greatest hits collection, ‘Bitch, I’m A Drag Queen’ volume one and two.”

Ru went on to instruct the girls to choose their Drag Race-inspired song from Pit Crew member Bruno’s big fuzzy pink box.

The track list of ‘Bitch, I’m A Drag Queen’ Volume One’ included:

“No Class, No Manners” by Lydia and Lana (inspired by Morgan McMichaels and Mystique Summers from season two) “We Write The Stories” by Joella (inspired by Mariah Paris Balenciaga from season three) “Backrolls” by Jewels and Arrietty (inspired by Alyssa Edwards and Jade Jolie from season 5) “I Nominate Myself) by Hormona (inspired by Shannel from season one) “Unprofessional” by Crystal (inspired by Latrice Royale from season four)

The ‘Bitch, I’m A Drag Queen’ Volume Two’ track list featured:

“You’re Perfect” by Suzie (inspired by Aja from season nine) “Star Quality” by Sam and Acacia (inspired by Tamisha Iman and Kandy Muse from season 13) “Put Your Lighters Up” by Onya (inspired by Langanja Estranja from season six) “This Is Your Moment” by Lexi Love (inspired by Jasmine Kennedie from season 14) “Glamazon Bitch by Kori (inspired by Kennedy Davenport from season seven)

Before exiting the workroom, Ru revealed that the queens were in charge of recording their vocals and filming the commercials.

“Now, to be clear, we’re not looking for imitations. We’re looking for you to make these tracks your own,” Mama Ru added.

Wasting no time, the two groups dispersed across the workroom to listen to their tracks and plan their respective portions of the commercial.

“I thought this challenge would be my challenge to break out and show the world and the judges that I’m a star,” Lana said in a confessional.

“However, the song is country. It’s a lot slower than I expected. No shade to the Swifties, but I am not getting my life.”

While Lana wasn’t a fan of her country song, Onya had a more positive outlook on her jazz track “Put Your Lighters Up.”

“Just like how the focus was completely on Laganja, this is my moment, and I’m about to take it,” she said in a confessional.

Despite RuPaul giving the queens free rein for their commercials, Crystal took on the unofficial director role for the Volume One group.

“There is so much going into this. We have to set up our sets. We have to set up our choreography. So let’s get it together, girl,” the talented queen exclaimed in a confessional.

The same couldn’t be said for the Volume Two ladies, with the group seemingly focusing on their own respective moments.

The day after filming their TV commercials, the queens returned to the workroom confident and ready to tackle the looming elimination.

While painting their faces, Lexi opened up about her challenging drag beginnings.

“I was two weeks away from my 18th birthday, and my mom found out about my boyfriend. She told me that I had to find a home for faggots, and she threw a phonebook at me, and I disappeared in the middle of the night, girl,” she explained.

“I was a gay runaway, and I found a drag mom, and she goes, ‘I have a place that you can stay in, but I’m kind of down and out as well.’ There were like five of us that lived there; all did drag, but I started doing drag immediately to survive.”

On the other side of the workroom, Joella asked Onya for advice on incorporate her culture into her drag.

“It kind of started in college. I got more educated on race, heritage, and queerness, and then it started to inform my artwork a lot,” Onya explained.

“My advice to you is remember where the f**k you come from, not only the American you but your heritage. It can inform you and your drag so so much.

Once their make-up was finished, the ladies headed to the main stage to show off their “Quilted For Your Pleasure” runway looks and watch the ‘Bitch, I’m A Drag Queen’ commercials.

After sending the safe queens to Untucked, Ru and the judges’ panel critiqued the top and bottom queens of the week.

Suzie, Onya, and Crystal were praised for their unique performances and quilt-based ensembles.

At the same time, the judges—including guest judge Julia Schlaepfer—were less than impressed with Arrietty, Joella, and Kori’s presentations during the challenge and on the runway.

In the end, Onya was named the maxi-challenge winner, while Kori and Joella were placed in the bottom two.

To the beat of The Pussycat Dolls’ hit track “Buttons,” the LA-based queen and Boston performer delivered sickening reveals, dips, twists, and sensual energy.

Ultimately, Ru asked Kori to stay before offering Joella one final chance to stay in the competition: the Badonka Dunk challenge.

Unfortunately, the self-proclaimed “Slaysian Diva” did not pull the correct lever, resulting in her sashaying away.

“I feel so grateful that I’ve been a part of RuPaul’s Drag Race. One of my biggest dreams has come true. I mean, I thought it would go a little different, but I made it here bitches so let’s celebrate and also don’t forget the Ella,” Joella exclaimed during her exit interview.

Shortly after the episode’s release, fans flocked to social media to share their opinions on this week’s events – with highlighting Arrietty and Suzie’s makeup critiques.

One fan tweeted: “I LOVE ARRIETTY AND SUZIE TOOT’S ORIGINAL MUGS AND THEY SHOULDNT CHANGE THEM.”

Another fan wrote: “So tired of drag race trying to gaslight us into thinking a queen did worse than she actually did, Arrietty did NOT deserve a low placement.”

On next week’s episode of Drag Race season 17, the queens will be tasked with performing on RDR Live!

See more fan reactions below.

