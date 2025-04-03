Mauritius: The queer-friendly paradise island for your next escape

Mauritius, a tropical paradise in the Indian Ocean, is known for its white sand beaches, luxury resorts and vibrant culture. While many visit for its natural beauty, it’s increasingly becoming a haven for queer travellers seeking relaxation.
In October 2023, the Supreme Court of Mauritius ruled that the country’s ban on same-sex intimacy was unconstitutional, marking a significant step forward for LGBTQIA+ rights. This landmark decision highlighted Mauritius as a democratic state, affirming that personal privacy should be respected. Although same-sex marriage is yet to be recognised, queer people are loosely protected from discrimination in areas such as employment and the provision of goods and services.
Mauritius is also one of 96 countries to have signed the “Joint Statement on Ending Acts of Violence Related to Human Rights Violations Based on Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity” at the United Nations, which condemns violence and discrimination against LGBTQIA+ people.
Though safety is undoubtedly a concern for queer travellers, Mauritius proves to be a welcoming destination. From the moment we arrived, soaking in the warmth of the Indian Ocean sun, we felt the island’s inviting and transformative energy – enter Belinda from The White Lotus.
Before our flight, we enjoyed a relaxing stop at Gatwick’s Plaza Premium Lounge, offering unlimited food and drinks, with free entry for children – a perfect pre-flight treat and ideal for the boujee queers!
Upon arrival, we were whisked away to Long Beach Resort, a Sunlife property. While there are plenty of resorts across the island, few match the luxury of this 5-star retreat. Located on the island’s east coast, it offers a mix of modern elegance and peaceful surroundings, making it ideal for queer travellers looking for both comfort and inclusivity.
The stunning contemporary suites are filled with light, vibrant decor, and plenty of space. Each room has its own private outdoor area overlooking either the gardens, pool or the renowned Belle Mare Beach.
There’s an abundance of amenities, too. For dinner, guests can enjoy dining options from one of the resort’s five restaurants, offering everything from world-class Asian cuisine to pure Italian indulgence.
And it doesn’t end there. Sunlife has four splendid resorts on the island, all “full of life and wonderfully one-of-a-kind”. For the luxury lovers and honeymooners, Sugar Beach is the place to be; La Pirogue is perfect for culture vultures; and Ambre caters to the escape chasers. Each has its own unique personality, atmosphere, and picturesque scenery.
If, like many of us, holiday is a time to lean into your type-B self – letting the adventure fall at your feet and not travelling too far – there’s a range of activities you can take part in right on your doorstep. Sunlife’s latest “Come Alive Collection” offers experiences ranging from thrills to relaxation, allowing you to experience the country without even leaving the resort.
Sapphics, forget the playlist for your lover – come home with a sustainable (yes!) handmade souvenir from the Glass Studio. Transform recycled glass bottles from the hotel into a personalised handmade gift – c’mon DIY dykes! Whether it’s a keyring, bracelet, necklace, or ring, connect with your artistic side and take home a one-of-a-kind piece.
Calling all the London Lime bikers – it’s time to take your skills to the other side of the pond! Swap East London for the East Coast of Mauritius on an electric bike adventure. Pick your own path: the Flacq market, gliding through a must-see village with “local charm” on an 18km route, or delve into the island’s heart on a 22km route where you’ll travel through Bras d’Eau National Park until you arrive at the Sagar Shiv Hindu Temple.
Would it be a 5-star resort holiday without a massage? GLOW is Sunlife’s new spa and wellness offering that provides an authentic Mauritian experience. Based on three pillars of wellbeing – elemental energy, nurturing energy and creative energy – GLOW offers guests the opportunity to “rediscover your inner radiance”. Need we say more? If you’re tired of carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, get an authentic Mauritian massage for a purely indulgent experience.
Many escape to Mauritius for complete relaxation, but of course, exploration is a must!
Mauritius is home to some of the most breathtaking beaches in the world. From the powdery white sands of Belle Mare Beach to the crystal-clear waters of Le Morne, the island offers an idyllic backdrop for any holiday. Few compare to the enchanting views of Île aux Cerfs. Just off the mainland, this untouched island, only reachable by boat or helicopter, boasts glistening white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. For golfing gays (you do exist, right?), there’s an 18-hole championship golf course. And if you simply want to soak in your surroundings, there are three authentic Mauritian restaurants.
If you’re searching for more hustle and bustle, head to the Central Flacq Market for a taste of the culture. It’s the largest outdoor market on the island, located in the northeast. You’ll find fresh produce, an array of spices, freshly cooked street food and a number of stalls offering souvenirs. Don’t forget to grab that extra-special fridge magnet for your mum or the 103rd extra-baggy pyjama top that will inevitably be stolen by that one-night stand.
Now, it’s completely understandable that sending yourself off to a country that doesn’t recognise same-sex marriage might be, well, far from ideal if you’re not straight or cis-passing. Our key takeaway is that Mauritius is a welcoming, inviting and kind country, filled with culture and diversity. If you want to live your The White Lotus fantasy (minus the death, incest, and drama), this could just be the place for you.