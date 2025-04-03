Mauritius: The queer-friendly paradise island for your next escape

Would it be a 5-star resort holiday without a massage? GLOW is Sunlife’s new spa and wellness offering that provides an authentic Mauritian experience. Based on three pillars of wellbeing – elemental energy, nurturing energy and creative energy – GLOW offers guests the opportunity to “rediscover your inner radiance”. Need we say more? If you’re tired of carrying the weight of the world on your shoulders, get an authentic Mauritian massage for a purely indulgent experience.

Many escape to Mauritius for complete relaxation, but of course, exploration is a must!

Mauritius is home to some of the most breathtaking beaches in the world. From the powdery white sands of Belle Mare Beach to the crystal-clear waters of Le Morne, the island offers an idyllic backdrop for any holiday. Few compare to the enchanting views of Île aux Cerfs. Just off the mainland, this untouched island, only reachable by boat or helicopter, boasts glistening white sand beaches and crystal-clear waters. For golfing gays (you do exist, right?), there’s an 18-hole championship golf course. And if you simply want to soak in your surroundings, there are three authentic Mauritian restaurants.

If you’re searching for more hustle and bustle, head to the Central Flacq Market for a taste of the culture. It’s the largest outdoor market on the island, located in the northeast. You’ll find fresh produce, an array of spices, freshly cooked street food and a number of stalls offering souvenirs. Don’t forget to grab that extra-special fridge magnet for your mum or the 103rd extra-baggy pyjama top that will inevitably be stolen by that one-night stand.

Now, it’s completely understandable that sending yourself off to a country that doesn’t recognise same-sex marriage might be, well, far from ideal if you’re not straight or cis-passing. Our key takeaway is that Mauritius is a welcoming, inviting and kind country, filled with culture and diversity. If you want to live your The White Lotus fantasy (minus the death, incest, and drama), this could just be the place for you.