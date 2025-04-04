Nicholas Galitzine shows off his bulging muscles in new Masters of the Universe teaser

A new Masters of the Universe teaser has reportedly given fans a new look at Nicholas Galitzine’s ripped body.

Since 31 March, CinemaCon has been in full swing at the Caesars Palace Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

As the name suggests, the week-long event has featured product presentations, must-see premiere screenings, A-list talent, and exciting first-look previews at some of the film industry’s biggest upcoming projects, like Amazon MGM Studios’ Masters of the Universe.

While clips from the CinemaCon presentation have been kept offline, various news outlets attending the event have painted an exciting picture of what was shown.

According to Gizmodo, the studio showcased behind-the-scenes footage that teased some of the practical special effects and giant physical set pieces used in the film.

“We’re making a film I’ve spent my entire life dreaming about,” director Travis Knight said in the video, per the news outlet.

The teaser also included a few clips of Galitzine as Prince Adam sitting in a bedroom wearing civilian clothes similar to his cartoon counterpart.

“Bringing Eternia to life is no small task. The characters, the sets, the sheer scale. We’re doing it all. And with one thing in mind: to create an epic movie theatre experience for audiences around the world,” the Red, White & Royal Blue star exclaimed.

In addition to mysterious shots of the Sword of Power, the teaser featured footage of Galitzine participating in intense workouts, like sword training and weight lifting.

According to a separate report from Variety, the presentation also teased the Handsome Devil star’s jaw-dropping physical transformation with brief clip of him flexing his biceps in “a battle costume.”

As of writing, there’s no word on when or if the CinemaCon footage will be made available for fans at home.

The exciting new update comes a few months after Amazon MGM shared a first-look photo of the Mary & George star wearing He–Man’s iconic outfit – including his golden writs guards, dazzling chest plate and Sword of Power.

“After several months of intense training, I’m thrilled to share that we’re officially in production on #MastersOfTheUniverse,” Galitzine wrote on Instagram alongside the aforementioned snapshot.

“Our director, Travis Knight, has assembled the most incredible ensemble cast and created a stunning tapestry of Eternia and its surrounding world. I can’t wait for you to see. More to come, but until then, here’s a sneak peek at the Sword of Power. By the power of Grayskull!”

Masters of the Universe is set to tell the story of Prince Adam’s return to Eternia after an unintended extensive stay on Earth.

The synopsis reads: “10-year-old Prince Adam crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword––the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor.

“But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

In addition to Galitzine, the forthcoming adaptation will feature Riverdale star Camila Mendes as Teela, Luther star Idris Elba as Duncan, aka Man-at-Arms and Suicide Squad’s Jared Leto portraying He-Man’s arch nemesis Skeletor.

As of writing, Masters of the Universe will be released in theatres on 5 June 2026.