A Nice Indian Boy: Karan Soni attempts to flirt with guys online in hilarious new clip

Karan Soni clumsily navigates the gay dating world in a new clip for A Nice Indian Boy.

Based on Madhuri Shekar’s hit play of the same name, the upcoming romantic comedy follows “socially-reserved doctor Naveen Gavaskar (Soni), who brings his fiancé Jay Kurundkar (Groff) home to meet his traditional family”.

The synopsis adds: “[Naveen’s family] must contend with accepting his white-orphan-artist boyfriend and helping them plan the Indian wedding of their dreams”.

Ahead of its US release, production studio Wayfarer shared a new sneak peek at the film featuring Naveen’s awkward attempt at online flirting.

At the clip’s start, Neveen is scrolling through Instagram before it transitions to him texting pickup lines to different guys.

“Hey Ben, how’s it going, question mark. I haven’t heard from you in a while, exclamation point. Guess you’ve been eating an apple a day because you’ve kept this doctor away,'” he says while using the voice-to-text feature of his phone.

“Hi Jeremy, um I was talking to my mom today and I remembered you have a mom so… how are you man, question mark.”

In addition to adorably failing at online dating, Naveen turns down a plus-one invite from a woman named Charlotte, exclaiming that he’s happy with himself and isn’t lonely.

After several attempts at shooting his shot, the clip ends with Naveen falling asleep with the TV on.

Directed by doctor and screenwriter Roshan Sethi, A Nice Indian Boy also stars Sunita Mani (Fantasmas) as Arundhathi Gavaskar, Zarna Garg (To the Letter) as Megha Gavaskar, Harish Patel (Eternals) as Archit Gavaskar, Peter S Kim (Shrinking) as Paul, Sas Goldberg (Only Murders in the Building) as Billie and Sean Amsing (Animal Control) as Neel.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Sethi co-created the hit Fox TV series The Resident and is the visionary behind the critically acclaimed 2021 romantic comedy 7 Days – which also stars Soni.

Eric Randall, who has written for various TV series, including In The Dark (2019), Bones (2017), and Elsbeth (2024), penned the script.

In a recent interview with Newsweek, Soni and Groff opened up about A Nice Indian Boy and why they wanted to be part of the film.

“It was the opening scene. I grew up in India going to many weddings just sitting on the sidelines as a family member, watching two straight people get married over and over again and being like, ‘I’ll probably never see a gay version of this,” he explained to the news outlet.

“I didn’t really understand in a way how not healthy that is. I remember this really weird feeling where I was like, It’s so cool that we’re capturing this image of the traditional Indian ceremony with two men.”

Groff echoed similar sentiments, revealing that the final act is what sold him on joining the film.

“It is a love story about these two people. But in a broader sense, it’s a love story about joining somebody’s family. The last third of [A Nice Indian Boy] was such a beautiful surprise to me that made me want to be a part of it,” he explained.

Fortunately, the wait is over for moviegoers in the US, with A Nice Indian Boy set for release on Friday (4 April).

As of writing, a release date for the UK and other international territories has yet to be announced.

Watch the full trailer for A Nice Indian Boy here or below!